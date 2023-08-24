Meet Navneet Singh, the founder of Avsar, a Rs 500-crore company creating jobs in India with clients like Swiggy, Amazon, Zomato

In a country striving for a brighter socio-economic future, the challenge of unemployment has emerged as a critical issue. With the highest rate in 45 years, the need for innovative solutions is greater than ever. This is where Navneet Singh, the founder and CEO of Avsar, steps in with a mission to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers. Let’s delve into Navneet’s inspiring journey, the growth of Avsar, and his impact on India’s recruitment landscape.

Early life and ambitious beginnings

Navneet Singh’s journey began in the modest town of Begusarai, Bihar. Growing up in a typical 90s childhood alongside his elder brother and parents, he developed a strong foundation rooted in traditional values. After completing his schooling from KV Begusarai, Navneet embarked on a path of higher education, eventually graduating with a B.Sc. in Biotechnology from MS Ramaiah College in Bengaluru.

Source: LinkedIn

Driven by a hunger for knowledge and a passion for human resources, Navneet pursued an MBA in Marketing & HR from the same college. His educational pursuits set the stage for a remarkable career that would later see him impacting the lives of countless job seekers and employers.

He worked with Flipkart as an HR executive and Ola Cabs as an Assistant Manager before joining Swiggy as a Senior Consultant in Bengaluru.

Founding Avsar: A vision for inclusive employment

During his time at Swiggy, Navneet noticed that organisations of Swiggy-like scale required consistent human assistance, which they were failing to ensure despite a large pool of job seekers struggling to find suitable roles.

In 2016, Navneet’s journey took an entrepreneurial turn when he, along with three college friends – Satyabrata Sethy, Nitish Rao, and Prateek Jha – established Avsar. With a mere Rs. 15 lakh investment, the company’s inception marked the beginning of a transformational journey.

Source: LinkedIn

Avsar, a tech-enabled HR services company, aimed to offer end-to-end HR solutions catering to the needs of both job seekers and employers. Starting with just one person, the company’s dedication and commitment paid off. Today, with its headquarters based in Gurugram, Avsar boasts an impressive workforce of 200+ employees spread across seven cities in India.

Scaling heights and impacting lives

Avsar’s trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. The company swiftly expanded its services to address a wide range of HR needs. From staffing and recruitment to compliance management and talent acquisition, Avsar’s comprehensive solutions cater to various employment challenges faced by both job seekers and employers.

Under Navneet’s visionary leadership, Avsar’s growth has been astounding. From a turnover of Rs. 34 lakh in its initial fiscal year, the company’s revenue soared to Rs. 3 crore in 2017-18, and subsequently crossed the significant milestone of achieving a turnover of Rs. 100 crore while today it stands strong as Rs 500 crore turnover company. Such exponential growth attests to Avsar’s effectiveness in bridging the gap between job demand and supply.

Personal life

Beyond the boardroom, Navneet’s personal life reflects his commitment to making a difference. He is happily married to Monica, and together they have a son named Atharv. Monica is deeply involved in the functioning of their NGO, Atharv Seva, which emphasizes the couple’s dedication to child education and hygiene.

Source: LinkedIn

Navneet’s personal interests, including golf, reading, investment, and business-related books, mirror his approach to life – a mix of strategy, continuous learning, and holistic well-being.

Shaping India’s recruitment landscape

In a landscape where job opportunities are sought by millions, Navneet Singh and Avsar stand as beacons of hope. Their commitment to inclusivity and the betterment of both job seekers and employers has made Avsar a game-changer in the HR services sector. As India’s unemployment challenge persists, Navneet’s vision and Avsar’s services continue to play a crucial role in shaping a more promising future for both individuals and the nation’s economy.

Source: LinkedIn

Avsar, an end-to-end HR service provider, considers the aspirations of both the jobseeker and the employer, offering a variety of services such as contractual staffing, payroll and compliance management, CXO and executive level hiring, lateral recruitment, and volume hiring, among others.

Awards and recognition

Also Read Meet the five founders of Addverb Technologies, the company revolutionising warehousing and robotics whose biggest shareholder is Mukesh Ambani



Avsar’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. Under Navneet’s adept leadership, the company has earned a spot among the “25 Fastest Growing HR Companies in India.” This recognition solidifies Avsar’s position as a key player in driving positive change within the recruitment landscape. Most recently, Avsar got recognized as the most exceptional and top performing partner by firms like Flipkart and Shadowfax while Navneet was adjudged the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 by The Indian Alert.