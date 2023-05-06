Meet N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys; Know everything about his journey, lifestyle & net worth

Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy is the co-founder and retired chairman of Infosys. He continues to hold a minority stake. In 2011, he stepped down as chairman after 30 years with Infosys. However, in 2013, he returned to hand over management to a professional CEO.

N.R. Narayana Murthy’s career

Born August 20, 1946, in Karnataka’s Shidlaghatta, N.R. Narayana Murthy used to work as Chief system programmer at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. He also worked with Patni Computer Systems in Pune, Maharashtra. In 1981, N.R. Narayana Murthy started his journey with Infosys as the CEO and chairman.

After stepping down from the board in 2011, he became the chairman emeritus. He was then appointed as the executive chairman for a period of five years in 2013.

For the unversed, he has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

N. R. Narayana Murthy’s education

After completing his schooling, N. R. Narayana Murthy studied at the National Institute of Engineering. In 1967, he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He did his master’s from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

N. R. Narayana Murthy’s family

N. R. Narayana Murthy’s wife, Sudha Murthy, is an educator, author, and philanthropist. She is also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. They have two children – Rohan Murthy, and Akshata Murthy. His son joined Infosys in 2013 as an executive assistant to his father. However, he left the company in June 2014. His daughter is married to the British politician Rishi Sunak.

N.R. Narayana Murthy’s net worth

As of May 2023, N.R. Narayana Murthy has an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion. He is the 711th richest person in the world, as per Forbes.