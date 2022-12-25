Meet Mihir Menda, the man helping underprivileged people find low-cost, eco-friendly houses

It takes a lot of determination to reach heights. As journalists, we look around for stories and there are times when we encounter people who have achieved everything in life with their hard work. To bring out one such success story, we got in touch with 23-year-old Mihir Menda. He is the second-generation leader of RMZ Corp and founder of the social housing initiative, UrbanUp. Excerpts from the interview:

What was your idea behind Mex? Can you tell us more about it?

Every product is born of a desire to solve a problem, fill a void, or improve something. I have always had a special interest in technology, which has been further fueled by Bengaluru’s vibrant start-up culture, pushing me toward the creation of a tech platform. Mex. is an integrated technology platform that aims to transform assets and create communities that are connected and engaged and benefit all those who interact with it—asset owners, enterprises, and members. My goal is to reimagine how officegoers interact with their workspaces and collaborate while working. This integrated technology platform will transform real estate assets through design and create social experiences, increase enterprise productivity through increased happiness, well-being, and collaboration quotients, and create connected and engaged phygital communities.

You mentioned Mex. will benefit all stakeholders. Could you elaborate on that?

With Mex., my focus was on three key elements—asset owners, enterprise, and members. For asset owners, Mex. will help reduce asset upkeep costs to increase asset life cycle. It will also track and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, as well as anticipate problems with real-time asset health monitoring. However, with enterprise, we hope to connect to a global network of companies and provide access to industry-leading workplace strategies. But, more importantly, Mex. will improve employee well-being and happiness because of overall workplace improvements. For members, Mex. provides native access to the apps without the need to install them on the phone, eliminating the need for multiple single-use apps.

You are an entrepreneur with a social cause. Recently, in February 2022, UrbanUp delivered homes to 126 underprivileged individuals under your initiative to provide low-cost, eco-friendly housing to vulnerable communities in Bengaluru. Tell us about that.

While following in my family’s footsteps, I aspired to create a dignified, inclusive, healthier, and more sustainable environment, in which economically vulnerable families and communities could thrive. This led to the birth of UrbanUp, in 2014, with a pilot project to provide homes for 700 individuals. Despite the disruptions of the pandemic, we have successfully culminated phase I of the project and are humbled by the response from the beneficiaries. Their enthusiasm for our work encourages us to work towards creating better opportunities for human development, employment, creativity and economic growth.

My vision for the project is to give vulnerable communities another chance to rebuild their livelihoods through community empowerment. This includes education for children, skill development for adolescents and the unemployed, and vocational training for adults.

Could you elaborate on the sustainable affordable housing project and what it entails?

I believe that affordable and sustainable housing is the foundation for individuals to build happy lives. It is the first step in helping children and families overcome adversity and achieve the stability they require to thrive. Almost 25 per cent of the construction material used comprises recycled products with waste segregation, and water- and energy-saving techniques.

As the next generation of the RMZ Family, how do you see the business grow from here?

As the next generation of the RMZ family, my aim will be to continue accelerating performance and delivering high-impact outcomes through winning execution strategies. Technology, sustainability, and social experiences will continue to play a significant role in creating more efficient and resilient built spaces. I will also be working towards diversifying the RMZ Corp portfolio into new offshore markets. By redefining operations, and bringing forth the company’s bold ‘digital-first’ vision in the process. The overarching framework is to create long-term strategic planning, capital allocation, portfolio and synergy assessments, scenario planning, and other modularised enterprise-wide services.