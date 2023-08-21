Meet Maya Tata, the step-niece of Ratan Tata and grand-daughter of Simone Tata who is the youngest scion of the Tata group; know about her connection with Cyrus Mistry

The legacy of the Tata Group, a conglomerate known for its diverse ventures spanning from salt to software, is being passed on to the next generation of Tatas. Among them, is Maya Tata, the 34-year-old scion of the Tata family, who stays away from the spolight.

Recently onboarded as a board member of the Tata Medical Centre Trust, Maya, along with her siblings, Leah and Neville, is being groomed by none other than the iconic business magnate himself, Ratan Tata, to take the reins of the multi-billion-dollar empire.

Early Life

Maya Tata’s lineage is steeped in business excellence. Born to Noel Tata, the half-brother of the Ratan Tata, and Aloo Mistry, daughter of the late billionaire Pallonji Mistry and sister of former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry, Maya’s heritage is a testament to the family’s deep-rooted commitment to business prowess.

She is the grand-daughter of Naval Tata and his second wife Simone Tata, who is the mother of Noel Tata and the step-mother of Ratan Tata. Her grand-father was adopted.

Maya’s maternal grand-father, Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry /Source: Bloomberg

Her grand-mother played a major role in establishing Lakme and Trents (Westside).

Maya’s maternal uncle, Cyrus Mistry / Source: Reuter

Education and early ventures

Maya Tata completed her studies at the prestigious Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

She entered the business arena by joining the Tata Opportunities Fund, an integral subsidiary of Tata Capital. At the fund, Maya honed her skills in portfolio management and investor relations, solidifying her understanding of the intricate dynamics of the corporate world.

Venturing into Tata Digital

Maya’s career trajectory took an unexpected turn with the closure of the Tata Opportunities Fund. This abrupt shift led her to transition to Tata Digital, a subsidiary of the Tata Group that focuses on harnessing the potential of the digital realm. Under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran, the group allocated a substantial sum of Rs 1,000 crore to Tata Digital’s endeavors.

Source: IE

Maya Tata’s involvement with Tata Digital coincided with the launch of the Tata Neu App, an innovative platform that offers users a personalized and immersive shopping experience. This strategic move highlighted Maya’s affinity for embracing new-age technologies to drive business growth.

Mentored by Ratan Tata himself

One of the defining aspects of Maya Tata’s ascent in the Tata Group is her mentorship under the her half-uncle Ratan Tata. In a significant move, Ratan Tata welcomed Maya, along with her siblings, Leah and Neville, onto the board of the Tata Medical Centre Trust.

Ratan Tata, interim chaiman of Tata Sons Ltd., departs from Bombay House in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Lineage

Maya’s family tree boasts a lineage of accomplished individuals. Her aunt and Cyrus Mistry’s wife, Rohiqa Mistry, holds an impressive net worth of Rs 56,000 crores, making her the second richest woman in India.

As the youngest heir to the Tata legacy, Maya is not only a beacon of hope for the Tata Group’s future but also a symbol of the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship that runs deep in her family’s veins. With Ratan Tata’s guidance and her own passion for new-age analytics and technology, Maya Tata is poised to lead the Tata Group into a new era of growth and innovation.