Meet Manish Sharma, the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture, a billion dollar company; know about his lifestyle, net worth, and more….

In the ever-evolving landscape of global business, leaders emerge not only through their exceptional acumen but also their steadfast commitment to innovation, diversity, and societal progress. Manish Sharma, the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture, stands as a prime example of such a leader.

Manish Sharma, who assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer of Accenture in 2022, has become a guiding force behind the company’s global operations. Tasked with executing the organization’s strategic vision and fostering operational excellence, Manish’s influence extends far beyond the boardroom. As a member of Accenture’s esteemed Global Management Committee, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the company’s direction.

Early life

Manish Sharma’s journey is marked by a strong educational foundation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master’s degree in Operations Management from Mumbai (Bombay) University. This academic background has undoubtedly equipped him with the skills and knowledge to navigate complex business landscapes.

Source: Twitter

Manish’s career trajectory began as an engineer in the industrial sector. However, his thirst for knowledge led him to pursue a Masters of Management Studies, specializing in Operations Research. This decision marked a pivotal juncture in his journey, propelling him into the world of management consulting at AF Ferguson in India. The lessons and experiences gained during this time laid the groundwork for his subsequent success.

Architect of intelligent operations

Before stepping into his current role, Manish served as the Group Chief Executive — Operations, where he spearheaded a groundbreaking intelligent operations portfolio. One of his notable accomplishments during this period was the development of Accenture’s SynOps platform. This platform seamlessly blends the prowess of human intelligence with the efficiency of machines, powered by AI, data, and insights. The result is an evolved, intelligent operating model that drives targeted business outcomes.

Social work

Beyond the numbers and strategies, Manish is a strong advocate for fostering diversity and inclusion within the workplace. His efforts have led to significant strides in gender equality, particularly in the realm of operations. Notably, he founded the Accenture Rural program, which forms strategic partnerships with small business process services firms in rural parts of India. This initiative not only drives economic growth but also empowers underserved communities.

Source: LinkedIn

Manish’s dedication to positive societal impact extends beyond the corporate realm. Alongside his wife, he established a trust that focuses on children’s education in India. This act of philanthropy reflects his belief in the transformative power of education and underscores his commitment to building a brighter future for the younger generation.

Net Worth

As of February 3, 2023, Manish Sharma’s estimated net worth stands at an $4.63 million. His financial portfolio includes ownership of over 1,874 units of Accenture plc stock, valued at approximately $920,969. Notably, he has also demonstrated his confidence in Accenture’s trajectory by selling ACN stock worth over $3,708,980 in recent years.

As the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture, his impact on the company’s global operations is undeniable. His advocacy for diversity, education, and philanthropy further underscores his belief in the holistic power of business to drive progress.