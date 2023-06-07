Meet Mandadi Rathnaiah & Katru Ramakrishna Rao, the men behind MK Builders & Developers; know about their journey & lifestyle

Mandadi Rathnaiah and Katru Ramakrishna Rao, the founders of MK Builders & Developers are one of the biggest players in Vishakhapatnam. Hailing from an agricultural background, the duo started their career as junior college lecturers at Devarapalli town of West Godavari Dist., Andhra Pradesh.

Mandadi Rathnaiah and Katru Ramakrishna Rao’s career

Katru Ramakrishna Rao looks after the business development, design, and execution of projects, whereas Mandadi Rathnaiah manages finance and operations. The duo credit their rock-solid relationship with mutual respect and understanding for one another as the reason behind their success.

Founded in 1998, Mandadi Rathnaiah and Katru Ramakrishna Rao started MK Builders & Developers with a vision of delivering quality and sustainable homes. Over the past 25 years, the company has completed over 40 projects, providing dream homes to 5000+ families.

As per an interview with India Today, the duo feels that “their commitment to quality construction, timely delivery, and value for investment has propelled their growth. With in-house quality control labs and expert engineers, they ensure superior workmanship.”

Mandadi Rathnaiah and Katru Ramakrishna Rao’s education

Katru Ramakrishna did his MA from Kakinada College. Mandadi Rathnaiah also holds a post-graduation degree.