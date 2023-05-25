Meet Manchester City Owner Sheikh Mansour, who has a 7-star gold-furnished hotel, a massive yacht worth over Rs 5,163 crore: Know about his life & net worth

Manchester City F.C. managed to create history on May 20, 2023 – At Nottingham Forest, the team won their third consecutive Premier League title against Arsenal. They lifted their fifth Premier League title in six years.

Sharing his excitement, Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan told BBC, “The Premier League is, without doubt, the most demanding and competitive league in the world, so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is. To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency help sum up what Manchester City stands for and ensures the club will continue to strive for success going forward.”

Manchester City commands dominance in the football leagues and Sheikh Mansour, the owner of the team has become one of the most successful owners of all time.

Here’s a look at Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour’s net worth of Rs 24,866 Crore:

Net worth

Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also known as Sheikh Mansour is a member of the ruling family of UAE (House of Nahyan). He has an estimated net worth of $30 billion (approximately Rs 24,866 crore), as per Celebrity Net Worth. Owner of Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the investment company that took over Manchester City F.C. in September 2008, Sheikh Mansour is also the Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

Luxurious properties and seven-star gold-furnished hotel

A member of the House of Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour spent around £42 million (approximately Rs 433 crore) to purchase a lavish Spanish estate in 2016. It has been spread over 20,000 acres of land, as per Mirror. He has a collective net worth of around £560 billion (approximately Rs 5,78,198 crore).

The Sun reported that Sheikh Mansour and his family own the swanky Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. The property has 394 rooms out of which 22 residential suits are furnished with gold. For the unversed, the Hollywood film Fast and Furious 7 was shot at this hotel.

A multi-million-dollar yacht

In 2022, Sheikh Mansour spent £500 million (approximately Rs 5,163 crore) on a 525 feet mega-yacht. He named it Blue as a tribute to Manchester City F.C. The Sun mentioned that the yacht has 40 cabins, a lavish swimming pool, a club, two helipads, and entertaining decks. In 2014, he had given his mega-yacht to Leonardo DiCaprio on loan to host a party for his close friends.

Swanky cars

The Manchester City owner has several swanky cars. He has five Bugatti Veyron, a Porsche 911 GT1 that costs around £3 million, and more.

Other investments

Sheikh Mansour invested in nearly 50 companies worldwide, as per The Sun. This includes Ferrari, Virgin Galactic, and Daimler AG (Mercedes). That’s not all, Sheikh Mansour company has invested in multiple football clubs including Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, New York City FC, Girona FC, and Club Athletico Torque.