Meet Manasi Kirloskar Tata, the daughter-in-law of the Tata’s, who is the heir of Toyota Kirloskar Group; know her connection with Mistry family and more

The daughter of the late Vikram Kirloskar, Manasi Tata stands as a fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar dynasty – a lineage synonymous with India’s oldest, most established, and highly respected business families. Born into privilege, Manasi’s journey isn’t defined by it; instead, she embraced her legacy as an opportunity to create and influence.

She is married to Neville Tata, the son of Noel Tata, who is the half-brother of Ratan Tata. Her grand-mother-in-law Simone Tata was the founder of Trent, which is now handled by her husband. Her mother-in-law is Aloo Mistry, the sister of Cyrus Mistry.

Despite her significant accomplishments, Manasi Tata remains media shy. Known for her simple lifestyle, she has devoted herself to both her family’s legacy and her own passions, avoiding the spotlight that her achievements could easily command.

Early life

Manasi Tata’s pursuit of education led her to the Rhode Island School of Design in the United States, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. This diverse foundation has been pivotal in her multifaceted approach to business and life. Her academic achievements reached new heights when she became the first Young Business Champion for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the United Nations in India, highlighting her commitment to sustainability and global betterment.

Source: Twitter

A journey of leadership and innovation

Taking the reins of responsibility from her father, Manasi Tata was appointed as a director on the board of Kirloskar Systems’ joint-venture firms. This move followed the passing of Vikram S Kirloskar, a transition that showcased Manasi’s readiness to carry forward the family’s legacy. With Geetanjali Kirloskar assuming the role of Chairman & Managing Director at KSPL, the family’s leadership baton remained firmly in their grasp.

Navigating the corporate seas

Manasi’s role isn’t confined to familial legacy alone; she’s a prominent figure within the corporate realm. As the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Kirloskar Systems Ltd., a Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, Kirloskar Technologies Ltd., and Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt. Ltd., her presence and influence span across various critical sectors.

Source: Twitter

Toyota

As Manasi Tata spearheads various ventures under the Toyota Kirloskar umbrella, she continues to bridge the gap between heritage and innovation. Her involvement in Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited, Toyota Engine India Limited, and other companies showcases her dynamic leadership within the business ecosystem.

Source: Twitter

Marriage

In 2019, Manasi Tata married Neville Tata, son of Noel Tata, who is the half-brother of the iconic Ratan Tata. This union not only exemplified the intertwining of two legendary business families but also showcased a union of shared values and aspirations. With both families having known each other for decades, the marriage symbolized a continuation of synergies and shared ambitions.

Beyond business

While Manasi’s professional achievements are impressive, her personal pursuits showcase a renaissance spirit. A lover of adventure, she finds solace in mountaineering, deep-sea diving, tennis, and water sports. Her global voyages, dedicated to exploring art galleries, museums, and historical sites, offer a glimpse into her multifaceted interests. Her artistic inclinations have borne fruit in various forms, with her art displayed in exhibitions and celebrated by luminaries such as MF Hussain.