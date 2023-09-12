Meet Mamta Dalal: Nita Ambani’s lesser-known sister, who is a teacher by profession; here’s more about her life and her relationship with the Ambanis

The Ambanis are undoubtedly one of the wealthiest families in the world and have always remained in the spotlight for their wealthy lifestyle, business ventures, and opulent celebrations. Nita Ambani, wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani is one of the most influential women in the county. We come across her life as an Ambani bahu quite often, but little about her life before she became a part of the Ambani clan. Mamta Dalal, Nita Ambani’s younger sister, who shies away from the spotlight unlike her sister is a teacher by profession, here’s more about her:

Who is Mamta Dalal

Mamta Dalal was born in a moderately well-off Gujarati family. She is the younger child of Ravindrabhai Dalal and Purnima Dalal. She is four years younger than Nita Ambani. Mamta is a teacher by profession and teaches primary school students at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is a member of the school’s management committee. Her sister, Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of this institution. The school is mostly attended by kids from influential business families, star kids.

According to various reports, Mamta Dalal tutored Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khana, and Sachin Tendulkar’s children. She also actively engages in implementing alternate forms of teaching like organising workshops or camps.

Mamta Dalal has often been seen during the events and opulent celebrations of the Ambani.

Mamta Dalal’s relationship with Nita Ambani

Mamta has kept herself at a distance from the media attention. She is however close with her sister, Nita Ambani, who on the other hand is always in the spotlight, an advocate for women’s and children’s rights, a businesswoman, a Bharatnatyam dancer, and an educator. She aims to provide resources and opportunities for millions of Indians through the numerous programmes of the Reliance Foundation, of which she is the creator and chairperson. Nita Ambani wed, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

The Ambanis are among the wealthiest families in the world, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth as per Forbes is at $95.1 billion. Nita Ambani also owns the IPL team, Mumbai Indians’ owner. The three Ambani children, Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani are excelling in taking forward the business and play significant roles as leaders in the industry.