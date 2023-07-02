Meet MakeMyTrip’s founder Deep Kalra, an IIM-ian who made Rs 23,000 crore business, here’s a look at his success story

In a world filled with aspirations and dreams, there are few individuals who dare to take risks, challenge the norm, and reshape entire industries. One such visionary is Deep Kalra, the founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company. Born in Hyderabad and raised in Ahmedabad and Delhi, Kalra’s journey from a corporate job to building a Rs 23,000 crore holiday booking empire is nothing short of remarkable.

The Early Days

Deep Kalra’s pursuit of knowledge began at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, where he laid the foundation for his academic journey. Following his undergraduate studies, he embarked on a transformative path, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) in 1992. Armed with a solid educational background, Kalra ventured into the corporate world, working for renowned companies such as ABN AMRO Bank and GE Capital.

Source: Twitter

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

After years of successful corporate endeavors, Deep Kalra yearned for something more fulfilling and impactful. Fueled by a deep passion for creating innovative solutions, he took a leap of faith and decided to embrace entrepreneurship. Kalra’s first foray into the entrepreneurial realm was the acquisition of AMF Bowling, an American company aiming to introduce 10-pin bowling to India. Although the venture faced hurdles and ultimately did not succeed, this setback would prove to be a catalyst for his future endeavors.

The story of MakeMyTrip’s success

In the world of travel, Deep Kalra noticed a glaring problem: the industry was disorganized and lacking efficiency. While others dismissed the idea, Deep believed that the internet held tremendous potential to disrupt and revolutionize the way people plan their trips. With determination and a clear vision, Deep set out to create a platform that would simplify travel arrangements and empower travelers. His venture, MakeMyTrip, emerged as a game-changer in an industry that desperately needed a digital transformation.

Amidst the ebb and flow of entrepreneurship, Deep Kalra’s defining moment arrived when he co-founded MakeMyTrip alongside Keyur Joshi, Rajesh Magow, and Sachin Bhatia. With a vision to revolutionize the travel industry and empower travelers, MakeMyTrip was born in 2000. Armed with $2 million in funding from eVentures and a shared determination to challenge the dominance of traditional travel agents, the team embarked on a mission to streamline the travel planning process and offer affordable vacations.

Source: Twitter

MakeMyTrip emerged as a pioneering force in the Indian internet travel sector, driven by the principle of empowering travelers through quick, simple, and comprehensive bookings. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing 24-hour customer support, Kalra’s brainchild quickly gained popularity. After consolidating its position as a customer-first brand known for reliability and transparency, MakeMyTrip expanded its operations to India in 2005.

By 2005, MakeMyTrip had firmly established its presence in the Indian market, catapulting the company to new heights. The brand’s customer-first approach and its ability to deliver reliability and transparency acted as cornerstones for its success. MakeMyTrip’s India operations flourished, empowering travelers with quick and comprehensive travel bookings, bolstered by round-the-clock customer support.

Deep Kalra’s relentless pursuit of excellence did not go unnoticed. He garnered numerous accolades and positions of influence, including being ranked number one in KPMG’s most powerful digital influencers in India list in 2011. His achievements also extend beyond the travel industry, as he actively contributes to society as a founding member of the NGO “I am Gurgaon” and a governing body member of Ashoka University.

Fast forward to the present, MakeMyTrip stands tall as a testament to Deep Kalra’s visionary leadership. With a market cap of $2.84 billion (Rs 2,33,15,33,50,000) as of June 2023, it has become one of the world’s most valuable companies and solidified its position as one of the most valuable players in the travel industry globally.

Market Recognition and Growth

MakeMyTrip’s disruptive approach and commitment to customer satisfaction quickly gained traction in the market. The company’s dedication to providing value and convenience propelled it to new heights. This remarkable feat places MakeMyTrip at the 3345th spot among the world’s most valuable companies by market capitalization, as per companiesmarketcap website. Its exponential growth and market success solidify Deep Kalra’s enduring influence and the company’s commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing the best value in travel services

Recognition and Achievements

Deep Kalra’s trailblazing efforts and visionary leadership did not go unnoticed. He garnered numerous accolades, cementing his status as one of India’s most influential business figures. Kalra served as a member of the Executive Council of NASSCOM and held the position of Chairperson for the NASSCOM Internet Working Group. His contributions to the tourism industry were recognized through his involvement with CII’s Tourism sub-committee. MakeMyTrip itself received multiple awards, including “Best Travel Portal India,” “Best Online Travel Service Firm,” and the prestigious “E-tailer of the Year” award. The company’s dedication to its employees was also recognized, being named among the “Ten Best Companies to Work For in India.”

Deep Kalra’s entrepreneurial journey, from leaving a stable corporate career to creating a multi-billion dollar company, is a testament to his unwavering determination and passion. Through MakeMyTrip, he has transformed the way Indians plan and experience travel, making it more accessible, convenient, and affordable. Deep Kalra’s story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, reminding them that even in the face of adversity, perseverance and an unwavering vision can lead to remarkable success. As MakeMyTrip continues to thrive, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Deep Kalra’s journey of redefining travel experiences for millions of people.