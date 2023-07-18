Meet Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, former cricketer who owns world’s largest private residence; Know about his royal routes, life & expensive things

Since the early 18th century, the Gaekwads of Pune, have ruled Baroda (now Vadodara). The head of the Baroda royal family, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, inherited assets worth more than Rs 20,000 crores. The biggest private mansion in the world, Laxmi Vilas Palace, is his property.

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, was born on April 25, 1967 to the royals Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje’s. He was a former first class cricketer and administrator. He went to The Doon School, where he joined and led the home cricket, football and tennis teams.

After the demise of his father in May 2012, Samarjitsinh was crowned Maharaja. On June 22, 2012, the royal ceremony was held at Laxmi Vilas Palace.

Samarjitsing and his uncle Sangramsinh Gaekwad resolved a persistent inheritance issue in 2013 and Samarjitsinh took ownership of Laxmi Vilas Palace. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad received inheritance funds totaling more than Rs 20,000 crores.

The palace is spread over 500 acres and is bigger than the Buckingham Palace, the residence of the English Royal family.

Apart from the palatial mansion, the royal is also in charge of the temples trust, which includes 17 temples in Gujarat and Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. Having joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2014, Samarjitsinh has not participated in politics since 2017.

Samarjitsinh wedded Radhikaraje, a member of the Wankaner State royal family, in 2022.

The Gaekwads of Vadodara

Samarjitsinh, was a top-order batsman, active between 1987-1989. He also appeared in six first-class games and represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. Later, he led the Baroda Cricket Association as president.

After from the royal inheritance, he is also the owner of a 10-hole golf course and clubhouse inside the Laxmi Vilas Palace complex and is an enthusiastic golfer.