Meet Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja who gave refuge to Jews during world war II

It’s truly remarkable how a ruler from a distant land could earn the respect and admiration of a country like Poland, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to be remembered today. The Maharaja of Jamnagar in Gujarat, India, played a significant role in saving around 1,000 Polish children during the challenging times of World War II when many nations were unwilling to offer shelter.

As the political landscape shifted with Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union, a number of Polish individuals found themselves in labor camps under Soviet control. When circumstances changed, some Polish refugees were permitted to leave the Soviet Union. Fast-forward to 2018, nearly 76 years later, six of these refugees, now almost 90 years old, returned to the place that had provided them refuge during the tumultuous period of World War II.

The event, named ‘Generations to Generations,’ was held in Jamnagar to commemorate 100 years of Polish independence. The occasion brought to light the enduring bond between India and Poland, one that was forged during a time of crisis and has persisted through generations.

Source: Wikipedia

The school in Warsaw, Poland, where the event took place, might appear like any other school on the surface, with children playing, teachers bustling, and the scent of shared snacks wafting through the air. However, stepping inside reveals a different world altogether. The school’s interior is adorned with depictions of Indian landmarks, traditional dances, and rangoli designs. Tibetan Thangka paintings, handicrafts, and decorations further enrich the environment. Classrooms are decorated with vibrant motifs and paintings, while the walls of the school office are adorned with images of Indian deities. This unique setting serves as a reminder of the enduring cultural exchange between India and Poland.

Who is Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja?

Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, a scion of the Jadeja Rajput lineage, was born on September 18, 1895, in the quaint town of Sadodar, Gujarat, during the era of British colonialism. Nephew to the famed cricketer K.S. Ranjitsinhji, his early education at The Rajkumar College, Rajkot, Saurashtra, laid the foundation for his illustrious life journey. Later, his academic pursuits took him to Malvern College and University College London.

In 1919, Digvijaysinhji embarked on a military career, commissioning as a second lieutenant in the British Army. His valor and dedication marked his service, with significant roles in the 125th Napier’s Rifles and the Egyptian Expeditionary Force. Promotions followed, including a notable promotion to Lieutenant in 1921 and a captaincy in 1929. Despite his retirement in 1931, his connection with the Indian Army remained, culminating in an honorary promotion to the esteemed rank of lieutenant-general in 1947.

Source: Wikipedia

Early life

Two years subsequent to his retirement from the military, Digvijaysinhji succeeded his revered uncle as the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar in 1933. A torchbearer of his uncle’s developmental policies, he also contributed significantly to education. From 1939 until his passing, he served as the longest-standing President of the Governing Council of The Rajkumar College, Rajkot. His commitment to education was instrumental in nurturing the minds of future leaders.

Cricket

Knighted in 1935, he not only continued the cricketing tradition of his uncle but also held esteemed positions like the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India during 1937-1938. His association with various sporting clubs underscored his enthusiasm for sports and his dedication to fostering a culture of athleticism.

Sheltering Polish refugees

While his achievements in governance and sports are laudable, Sir Digvijaysinhji’s most profound humanitarian contribution lay in his compassionate response to the plight of Polish refugees during World War II. In 1942, he established the Polish Children’s Camp in Jamnagar-Balachadi, offering refuge to children who had been rescued from the clutches of the USSR. The camp provided a safe haven for these young souls, sheltering them from the ravages of war and providing a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness.

Source: National Portrait Gallery

The legacy of his benevolence continued even after the camp’s closure in 1945, with the establishment of the Jamsaheb Digvijaysinh Jadeja School in Warsaw. This act of compassion not only saved lives but also sowed the seeds of friendship and gratitude between India and Poland. The Polish Parliament’s resolution honoring him, five decades after his passing, stands as a testament to his remarkable contribution to humanity.

A lasting legacy

After a remarkable reign of 33 years, Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja passed away on February 3, 1966, in Bombay, leaving behind a legacy that transcended borders and time. His compassion, leadership, and dedication to the betterment of society have left an indelible mark. He was succeeded by his son, Shatrusalyasinhji, who inherited not just a royal lineage but also a legacy of benevolence and leadership that continues to inspire generations.

In the tapestry of history, Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja’s life shines as a beacon of compassion, leadership, and humanity. From his valor on the battlefield to his benevolence towards refugees, his legacy is a testament to the power of kindness in the face of adversity. As we remember his life and contributions, we are reminded that true greatness lies in the ability to make a positive impact on the lives of others, even in the darkest of times.