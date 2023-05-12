Meet Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s possible new CEO: Know everything about her lifestyle, journey & more

Linda Yaccarino is the head of advertising at NBC Universal. As per the Wall Street Journal, she is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk recently said that he has found a new chief executive for Twitter, without naming the person.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Elon Musk announced hours ago.

Linda Yaccarino’s career

Linda Yaccarino has been working with NBCUniversal for more than two decades and has held a variety of leadership roles. Currently, she is responsible for the global advertising and partnerships businesses. She has also worked in the company’s cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division. Having worked at Turner Entertainment, Linda Yaccarino held a variety of sales and marketing positions. She has been credited with promoting the network’s ad sales operations digitally.

Linda Yaccarino’s education

Linda Yaccarino went to Penn State University to study Telecommunications. She is currently on the board at the School of Communications.

Linda Yaccarino’s achievements

She was recognised as The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 in 2013. In 2011, Adweek named her as one of the ‘Ten Most Powerful Women in TV’. That’s not all, Business Week named her as a ‘CEO of Tomorrow’.