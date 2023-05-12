scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Meet Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s possible new CEO: Know everything about her lifestyle, journey & more

Linda Yaccarino earlier served a two-year term on President Trump’s Council of Sports.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Linda Yaccarino, Twitter, who is Linda Yaccarino, Linda Yaccarino lifestyle, Linda Yaccarino net worth, Elon Musk, who is Linda Yaccarino, meet Linda Yaccarino, Linda Yaccarino elon musk, elon musk lifestyle, elon musk education, lifestyle
Who is Linda Yaccarino? Know everything about her. Credits: Reuters

Linda Yaccarino is the head of advertising at NBC Universal. As per the Wall Street Journal, she is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk recently said that he has found a new chief executive for Twitter, without naming the person.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Elon Musk announced hours ago.

Also Read

Linda Yaccarino’s career

Linda Yaccarino has been working with NBCUniversal for more than two decades and has held a variety of leadership roles. Currently, she is responsible for the global advertising and partnerships businesses. She has also worked in the company’s cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division. Having worked at Turner Entertainment, Linda Yaccarino held a variety of sales and marketing positions. She has been credited with promoting the network’s ad sales operations digitally.

Also Read
Also Read

Linda Yaccarino’s education

Linda Yaccarino went to Penn State University to study Telecommunications. She is currently on the board at the School of Communications.

Linda Yaccarino’s achievements

She was recognised as The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 in 2013. In 2011, Adweek named her as one of the ‘Ten Most Powerful Women in TV’. That’s not all, Business Week named her as a ‘CEO of Tomorrow’.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 12:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market