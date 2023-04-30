scorecardresearch
Meet Leena Tewari, Chairperson of USV Pharma and one of the richest women; Know about her journey, net worth, business & more

As of April 30, 2023, Leena Tewari has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Leena Tewari? Know everything about her

Leena Tewari is the chairperson of the privately held USV India. In 1961, the company was founded by her late father Vithal Gandhi founded alongside Revlon. The 65-year-old entrepreneur managed to rank in the 51st spot on Forbes’ India’s Richest 2022 list.

Other richest women

As per Forbes, the other richest women in India are – Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Vinod Rai Gupta, Leena Tewari, Savitri Jindal, and Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

On April 4, 2023, Forbes released its annual billionaires’ lists for 2023 and named Reliance’s chairman Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in both India and Asia.

Leena Tewari’s career

For the unversed, USV Pharma makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injectables, and biosimilar drugs. The anti-diabetic formulation of the company is among the top three in India.

Leena Tewari’s lifestyle

As per Fortune, Leena Tewari likes keeping herself away from social gatherings and parties. She is also a philanthropist. She is an avid traveler and likes reading.

Leena Tewari’s education

Leena Tewari went to the University of Mumbai to pursue a BCom degree. He did his MBA from Boston University.

Leena Tewari’s net worth

Leena Tewari’s estimated net worth is $3.5 billion. She is ahead of Zoho Corp’s Radha Vembu, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar.

First published on: 30-04-2023 at 09:00 IST

