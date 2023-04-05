Meet Lee Keshav: Started working at the age of 16, a professional motorsport enthusiast today

Lee Keshav, the multi-talented entrepreneur, is making waves in both the racing and product design industries. With a journey that started at the age of 16, Keshav has overcome challenges and setbacks to create an extraordinary life for himself.

Keshav’s racing career began with professional training in Thailand, followed by an invitation to the prestigious Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup selection event in Spain. Although he didn’t make it to the academy, Keshav’s determination remained unshaken. He transitioned from superbikes to cars and trained under the guidance of renowned ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim. This dedication paid off as Keshav earned the title of India’s ‘Fastest and Fittest Young Driver’ in the highly competitive JK Tyre Volkswagen Motorsport Polo R Cup championship.

Since then, Keshav has participated in renowned championships such as Formula BMW and MRF Formula Ford 1600, consistently achieving podium finishes and multiple wins at the highest level. His talent and rapid progress led him to make his international racing debut in the MRF Challenge winter championship, where he competed against top drivers from around the world, including Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda.

Aside from his racing pursuits, Keshav is also deeply passionate about product design. He founded his App Design firm at the age of 16 and later joined BSB (Bharti Softbank) as a Senior Product Designer at the age of 19. Throughout his career, he has made significant contributions to well-known startups and institutions such as Hike Messenger, Airtel Wynk Music, OYO Rooms, Foxy India, and NITI Aayog, where he advised as an industry leader on the Women Entrepreneurship Platform.

Keshav’s success can be attributed to his self-taught approach and constant pursuit of knowledge and skills. Although he never attended a university, he remains committed to learning and is currently pursuing special courses in team management and leadership.

When he’s not racing, Keshav enjoys indulging in his passions for travel and learning. He spends time training on racing simulators in London and honing his guitar playing skills. His family shares his passions, fostering a supportive environment for his endeavors.

While Keshav has achieved notable milestones and accumulated wealth through strategic decisions in his various pursuits, he remains focused on the ultimate goal of owning his own time. He believes that true net worth lies in achieving financial freedom and good health, which he aims to accomplish in his 30s.

Lee Keshav’s life is a testament to the extraordinary potential of passion, perseverance, and continuous growth. With his racing career set to make a comeback and his role as Creative Head at Hike India, he continues to make an impact in both the racing and product design realms. As he continues to write his life story, Keshav serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and racing enthusiasts alike.