Meet Leah Tata: The eldest daughter of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother; know about her role in Tata Group, her education, career, and more

Written by FE Lifestyle
Leah Tata, Noel Tata, Neville Tata, Simone Tata, Ratan Tata, Aloo Mystry
Noel Tata's eldest daughter, Leah Tata

The Tatas are business tycoons who have for decades ruled the business world and with the expansion of their family, now it is time for the next generation to take over the responsibilities of Tata’s billion-dollar empire. Leah Tata is the oldest among the three children of Noel Tata.

About Leah Tata

Leah Tata hailing from the Tata family was born to Noel Tata and Aloo Mystry. Both her parents hail from extremely successful business backgrounds. She completed her Masters’ degree in marketing at the IE Business School in Madid.

With the exception of a three-month internship with Louis Vuitton in 2010, Leah has spent most of the last ten years working for the Indian hotel industry where she held positions of leadership. She began her career in 2006 as the Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces’ assistant sales manager. She worked her way up to becoming the assistant manager in development.

The three siblings, Leah, Maya and Neville have been chosen to serve as trustees of the Tata Medical Centre Trust (TMCT), which is in charge of running a cancer hospital in Kolkata. Ratan Tata opened the hospital in May 2011; in contrast, TMCT was established in 2005 with a Rs 500 crore endowment from the company’s flagship foundation, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust as per India Times report.

Three millennials have been appointed to the board of a Tata philanthropic organisation for the first time, marking what is being considered a significant step towards the development of the 154-year-old Tata group’s next generation of leaders.

About Leah Tata’s father, Noel Tata

Tata International was where Noel Ratan Tata began his career. He was appointed managing director of Trent in June 1999. His mother, Simone Dunoyer, started the business. He built up Westside and made it a successful business. Noel Naval Tata was appointed director of Titan Industries and Voltas in 2003. Westside and Bookstore Landmark are run by Trent. Tanishq, Titan, Titan Eye, and Fastrack are a few of the brands owned by The Titan Company. Cyrus Mistry, Noel Tata’s brother-in-law, was designated as Ratan Tata’s replacement in 2011. However, in 2016, he was fired as the head of Tata Sons, and Ratan Tata temporarily assumed control of the organisation until February 2017. The dynamics of their families are not well understood. Naval H. Tata and Simone, his second wife, are the parents of Noel Tata. He is wed to Aloo Mistry, the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, chairman of Tata Sons.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 07:30 IST

