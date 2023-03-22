Meet Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks: Know about his life, education, career, and net worth

Indian-origin executive Laxman Narasimhan has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of global coffee giant Starbucks.

In September 2022, Starbucks said that Laxman Narasimhan would become the company’s next chief executive officer and a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors.

Laxman Narasimhan’s education

Laxman Narasimhan holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering Pune and a master’s in German and International Studies from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. He went to the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania for his MBA in Finance.

Laxman Narasimhan follows a strict routine – Wakes up at 5:00 am to meditate and exercise, and begins work at 7:00 am. He is married with two children.

Laxman Narasimhan’s life

Born in 1967 and raised in Pune, Laxman Narasimhan had a difficult childhood. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he stated that his siblings passed away at an early age and his father then established a business that supplied mechanical parts to the US, which was not going too well. It was his hard work that got him scholarships and multiple jobs and he decided to pursue education outside of India.

Laxman Narasimhan’s career

Laxman Narasimhan has worked across multiple industries — healthcare, energy, retail, technology, and manufacturing. After spending 19 years at McKinsey & Company, he joined PepsiCo as their Chief Commercial Officer.

He’s also a Trustee of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and an Advisory Board member of the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School, amongst others. At present, Starbucks has appointed him as the new CEO of the company.

Laxman Narasimhan’s net worth

The estimated net worth of Laxman Narasimhan is approximately $23 Million dollars as of 2023.

Laxman Narasimhan’s salary

Laxman Narasimhan will be paid US$ 1.3 million in annual salary, along with a US$ 1.6 million cash signing bonus approximately to compensate for the incentives he gives up after leaving Reckitt.