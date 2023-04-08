Meet Landmark Group owner Micky Jagtiani; Here’s everything about his lifestyle, education, family & net worth

Mukesh Micky Jagtiani, the Chairman of Landmark Group is a self-made man and UAE’s richest Indian. His company is one of the largest importers of non-food items in the Middle East.

Who is Micky Jagtiani?

Micky Jagtiani started as a taxi driver and used to work as a janitor at hotels for extra income. A major loss forced him to shift to Bahrain – Where he ventured into the world of business. In 1973, he opened baby products shop with $6000 that he inherited.

Micky Jagtiani’s education

Born in Kuwait, Micky Jagtiani did his schooling in Chennai and Mumbai. After finishing his studies in India, he decided to move to London to join an accounting school. However, he did not complete the course and left it in between.

Micky Jagtiani career

After almost 10 years of starting his business, Micky Jagtiani expanded it to 6 stores and then in no time to 6,000 stores in more than 20 countries. You read that right! He ventured into fashion, budget hotels, electronics, and furniture businesses in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Currently, around 45000+ people work at Landmark.

Micky Jagtiani’s family

Micky Jagtiani is married to Renuka Jagtiani – She the CEO and chairperson of the company. They have three children – Rahul, Aarti, and Nisha. They are all Group Directors with the company.

Micky Jagtiani’s net worth

As of April 2023, Micky Jagtiani has a net worth of $5.2 billion (over Rs 42,800 crore). The Landmark Group is churning out revenue of around $9.5 billion (over Rs 78,000 crore).