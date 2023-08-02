scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Meet Lakshmi and Usha Mittal’s daughter, Vanisha Mittal who is a board member of ArcelorMittal and had the most expensive wedding in the world worth $60 million

Vanisha has been featured in the Forbes list as the wealthiest billionaire daughters.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Lakshmi Mittal, Amit Bhatia and Usha Mittal
Lakshmi Mittal, Amit Bhatia and Usha Mittal

In a country where daughters are often born with a set of instructions that they are made to follow in order to be accepted by society, there are a few who are lucky. From restricting their career choices to marrying them off to reduce financial burden, daughters of India have for decades been treated as subordinates. But with times changing women are seen taking the lead in all walks of life. Vanisha Mittal, daughter of billionaire steel baron Lakshmi Mittal and Usha Mittal is a leading example.

Vanisha was born in 1980 and is the daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and Usha Mittal. She has Bachelor’s degree in science from the European Business School.

Also Read

In June 2004, she was chosen to serve on the board of directors of LNM Holdings. The “total cost of ownership programme” was one of the projects that Vanisha led in the procurement department before she was nominated to the board of directors of ArcelorMittal in December, 2004. She is the non-independent director of the company. She began working with Aperam in April 2011 and has been the Chief Strategy Officer ever since.

Also Read

Vanisha made headlines when she tied the knot with British businessman, Amit Bhatia in 2004. And according to Guinness World Records, this wedding was reported as the most expensive wedding.

Also Read

The couple got engaged in a lavish ceremony at the Palace of Versailles, which was followed by a supper at the renowned Jardin des Tuileries that was prepared by Indian chefs who had been brought in. A few kilometers away, at the 17th-century Chateau Vaux le Vicomte, the actual wedding was held. The six-day wedding was a star-studded affair with Kylie Minogue and Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others as guests, who also performed as per Guinness World Records reports.

The ridiculously expensive wedding cost $60 million according to Forbes, and has been regarded as the most luxurious wedding. As per DNA reports, Kylie Minogue was reportedly paid $330,000 to perform for 30 minutes at this grand event.

The Mittal family captured the spotlight a number of times being one of the wealthiest families in Asia. According to Forbes, the world’s largest steel and mining firm, ArcelorMittal, with $80 billion in annual revenue, is led by Lakshmi Mittal. Aditya Mittal, brother of Lakshmi Mittal became the new CEO in 2021, but Mittal remained ArcelorMittal’s executive chairman.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS