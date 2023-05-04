Meet Kushal Pal Singh, Chairman and CEO of DLF; Know about his lifestyle, journey & net worth

Kushal Pal Singh is the CEO and chairman of real estate developer DLF Limited. The Indian billionaire real estate developer is one of the richest men in India. The company was established by his father-in-law Chaudhary Raghvender Singh.

With an estimated land bank of 10,255 acres (42 km2), with about 3,000 acres (12 km2) in Gurugram, he has set up the DLF City.

Kushal Pal Singh’s life

Born on November 15, 1931, in Bulandshahr, Kushal Pal Singh has an autobiography –‘Whatever the Odds: The Incredible Story Behind DLF’. His father was a known lawyer.

The entrepreneur is married to Indira Singh, the daughter of Raghvendra Singh. He is the founder of DLF Limited. Kushal Pal Singh has a son –Rajiv Singh, and two daughters, Pia Singh, and Renuka Talwar. For the unversed, Rajiv Singh succeeded him as the chairman of the DLF group in 2020.

Kushal Pal Singh’s education

Kushal Pal Singh went to Meerut College for his graduation in science. He then pursued aeronautical engineering in the UK.

Kushal Pal Singh’s career

After being selected as Indian Army by British Officers Services Selection Board, he was commissioned into the Deccan Horse in 1951. He worked with American Universal Electric Company in 1960. In 1979, immediately after its merger with DLF Universal Limited, he took over as the managing director.

He is behind the construction of several earthquake-proof apartments, office buildings, leisure facilities, and shopping malls in Gurgaon.

Kushal Pal Singh’s net worth

Kushal Pal Singh has an estimated net worth of $10 billion.