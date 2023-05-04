scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Meet Kushal Pal Singh, Chairman and CEO of DLF; Know about his lifestyle, journey & net worth

Kushal Pal Singh has an estimated net worth of $10 billion.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Kushal Pal Singh, Kushal Pal Singh journey, Kushal Pal Singh lifestyle, Kushal Pal Singh DLF, DLF, DLF owners, expensive DLF houses, Kushal Pal Singh money, Kushal Pal Singh journey, Kushal Pal Singh family, lifestyle
Who is Kushal Pal Singh? Know everything here

Kushal Pal Singh is the CEO and chairman of real estate developer DLF Limited. The Indian billionaire real estate developer is one of the richest men in India. The company was established by his father-in-law Chaudhary Raghvender Singh.

With an estimated land bank of 10,255 acres (42 km2), with about 3,000 acres (12 km2) in Gurugram, he has set up the DLF City.

Also Read

Kushal Pal Singh’s life

Born on November 15, 1931, in Bulandshahr, Kushal Pal Singh has an autobiography –‘Whatever the Odds: The Incredible Story Behind DLF’. His father was a known lawyer.

Also Read

The entrepreneur is married to Indira Singh, the daughter of Raghvendra Singh. He is the founder of DLF Limited. Kushal Pal Singh has a son –Rajiv Singh, and two daughters, Pia Singh, and Renuka Talwar. For the unversed, Rajiv Singh succeeded him as the chairman of the DLF group in 2020.

Kushal Pal Singh’s education

Kushal Pal Singh went to Meerut College for his graduation in science. He then pursued aeronautical engineering in the UK.

Kushal Pal Singh’s career

After being selected as Indian Army by British Officers Services Selection Board, he was commissioned into the Deccan Horse in 1951. He worked with American Universal Electric Company in 1960. In 1979, immediately after its merger with DLF Universal Limited, he took over as the managing director.

Also Read

He is behind the construction of several earthquake-proof apartments, office buildings, leisure facilities, and shopping malls in Gurgaon.

Kushal Pal Singh’s net worth

Kushal Pal Singh has an estimated net worth of $10 billion.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 09:15 IST

Stock Market