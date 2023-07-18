Meet Kunal Bahl, the IITian CEO of Snapdeal & co-founder of Titan Capital; know about his journey, salary & connection with Ola Cabs

And in this ever-evolving digital landscape, one name has stood out, capturing the hearts and wallets of Indians across the country: Snapdeal. With its vibrant logo and unwavering commitment to value commerce, Snapdeal has emerged as a pioneering force, redefining the way people shop and transforming the Indian e-commerce scene.

Kunal Bahl is a prominent Indian entrepreneur and investor, best known as the co-founder of Snapdeal, India’s leading value commerce marketplace. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Bahl has made significant contributions to the Indian e-commerce landscape.

Early Life and Education:

Born and raised in India, Kunal Bahl completed his early education at Delhi Public School R.K. Puram. He then pursued his higher education at the University of Pennsylvania, where he enrolled in the prestigious Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology. Bahl obtained two bachelor’s degrees, one in Entrepreneurship, Operation & Information Management from The Wharton School, and the other in Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science. To further enhance his business acumen, he also completed an executive marketing program from the Kellogg School of Management.

Career

Kumar Bahl embarked on his entrepreneurial journey by co-founding Snapdeal in 2010. Snapdeal quickly rose to prominence as a leading e-commerce platform in India, providing a wide range of products and services to millions of customers across the country. In 2022, the company underwent a corporate rebranding and adopted the group identity of AceVector, which encompasses multiple businesses, including Snapdeal, Unicommerce, and Stellaro Brands. Under Bahl’s leadership, AceVector has revolutionized the Indian e-commerce landscape by leveraging innovative distribution channels, brands, and platforms.

Apart from his role at AceVector, Bahl is also involved in various industry associations and think-tanks. He has served on the board of governors of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and the executive council of NASSCOM. Additionally, Bhal has held the position of Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Committee on E-commerce. His expertise and insights have made him a valuable contributor to the growth and development of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Investor’s Journey

Unable to contain his excitement, Bahl swiftly dialed his partner, Bansal, to share his encounter with the prodigious boy wonder, Bhavish Aggarwal, a brilliant mind hailing from the prestigious IIT Bombay. Bansal, too, recognized the spark of genius in Aggarwal’s voice as they conversed over the phone. Without hesitation, they decided to place one of their earliest angel-investment bets on Aggarwal’s visionary venture, Ola Cabs.

Little did Bahl and Bansal know that this modest investment of $60,000 would blossom into a staggering fortune. As the mobility unicorn soared to its peak valuation, their faith in Aggarwal and his brainchild had multiplied over a hundredfold.

But their investment prowess didn’t stop there. Over the next decade, Bahl and Bansal would wield their financial magic, bestowing their first checks upon an astonishing 280 startups. Their Midas touch was undeniable, propelling dozens of these ventures to valuations ranging from $100 million to a jaw-dropping $600 million.

Awards and achievements

He was honored as the BMA Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014 and featured on the ET Top 50 Entrepreneur of India list the same year. Bahl’s remarkable achievements earned him a spot on Fortune’s 40 under 40 most influential business leaders list in 2014. Furthermore, he received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year – Startup award, Nasscom NextGen Entrepreneur award, and the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2014 and 2015. Bansal’s contributions to the business community have also been acknowledged through prestigious titles such as AIMA Transformational Business Leader of the Year and Indian Affairs Business Leader of the Year.

In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Bahl serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Piramal Enterprises, a renowned Indian conglomerate. This role further showcases his expertise and leadership in diverse sectors such as Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, and Healthcare Insights & Analytics.

Personal Life

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Kunal Bahl maintains a fulfilling personal life. He is married to Yashna, who is actively involved in the confectionery business.

Net worth

Snapdeal, the Indian ecommerce company, allocated approximately Rs 161 crore towards employee benefits in FY2021. Kunal Bahl, the co-founder and CEO, took on the role of executive director in 2021. Shareholders approved his fixed compensation of Rs 3.5 crore and a performance bonus of Rs 1.5 crore, valid from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024. In FY2021 alone, Bahl received Rs 3.5 crore as part of his remuneration.