Meet Kshama Bindu, India’s first woman to ‘marry herself’ in unique ‘sologamy’ ritual

Following the traditional rituals of a Hindu wedding, the 24-year-old woman has created a buzz in Gujarat’s Vadodara city with the announcement of her marriage to herself. However, experts believe that a ‘sologamy’ or self-marriage has no legal standing in India.

According to Kshama Bindu, she would want to inspire people tired of finding true love and break the stereotypes. Bindu claims that her marriage will be the first of its kind in India and she identifies herself as bisexual.

She went on to say that she had realised that she didn’t require a prince charming, for which she decided to marry herself on June 11. For her marriage, she would dress up as a bride and would take part in rituals that her friends would attend and would come back home instead of going with the groom.

Kshama Bindu is a working professional whose mother lives in another city and has given her consent for the wedding.

She went on to say that she had booked a pandit (priest) to solemnise my marriage and noted that, unlike in the West, self marriages are not popular in India because of which she decided to start the trend and inspire others.

Many reacted by commenting that all this was for publicity, but in return, she said she was already popular on social media as an influencer.

She went on to say that she wanted to break stereotypes as there are people that are tired of finding love and getting divorced multiple times. Being a bisexual, she said she was in love with a woman and a man in the past but would want to give all the love to herself now.

Legal experts say that sologamy has no legal backing in India.