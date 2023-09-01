In comparison to the regularly scrutinized British monarchy, Thailand’s royal family is exceedingly discrete. And the most controversial figure ruling the country is King Vajiralongkorn who rapidly consolidated power after ascending to the throne in late 2016. He is one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world with an estimated $43 billion in royal assets that had been entrusted to a Crown Property Bureau for decades, according to Vox.

Vajiralongkorn was born on 28 July, 1952, in the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall of the Dusit Palace in Bangkok. Vajiralongkorn began his education in 1956, when he enrolled in kindergarten at Dusit Palace’s Chitralada School. He was moved to private institutions in the United Kingdom after completing Mathayom 1 (grade seven), first at a prep school, King’s Mead, in Seaford, Sussex, and then at Millfield School, in Somerset, where he completed his secondary education in 1970.

In 1972, the prince enrolled at Canberra, Australia’s Royal Military College, Duntroon and earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of New South Wales. He earned a liberal arts degree as a new lieutenant in 1976 and went on to pursue a second bachelor’s degree in law with honours from Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University in 1982.

According to Bangkok Post, Vajiralongkorn was formerly nicknamed the “Football Prince,” but he is most recognised for his participation in cycling. He has always been interested in other sports since he was a child. He began horseback riding when he was approximately 11 years old and quickly became a competent rider. He participated in numerous sports with friends while studying in Thailand and overseas, including football, rugby, and rowing.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn “legally married” Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya in Bangkok (Source: Bloomberg)

Thailand’s king, popularly known as King Rama X of Thailand, is one of the world’s wealthiest people. King Rama X has an extensive collection of diamonds and gemstones. He also owns thousands of acres of land, a fleet of cars, and a variety of other opulent possessions. According to the Financial Times, Thailand’s royal family is worth more than $40 billion, or Rs 3.2 lakh crore.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s most valuable possession is his vast estate scattered over Thailand. Thailand’s King Rama X owns 6,560 hectares of land and has 40,000 rental contracts throughout the country, including 17,000 in Bangkok. On these lands, there are numerous government buildings, as well as malls and hotels. According to sources, King Maha Vajiralongkorn controls 23% of Thailand’s second-largest bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and 33.33% of Siam Cement Group, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate.

Thai King possesses 38 aircraft, including 21 helicopters, according to the Financial Times. This comprises Boeing, Airbus, and Sukhoi Superjet aircraft. King Rama X has a vast fleet of cars, including more than 300 high-end vehicles such as limousines and Mercedes Benz. Aside from that, he has a fleet of 52 boats that travel with the royal yacht. All of the boats are adorned with gold carvings reportedly.

