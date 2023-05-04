Meet Ketan Ramshawala, the man behind Synctric Technology Private Limited; Know about his journey & lifestyle

Ketan Ramshawala, an entrepreneur and co-founder of two companies – Synctric Technology Private Limited and Swoovi Innovations Private Limited in Gujarat has faced many hurdles during the early days of entrepreneurship. However, his passion for technology and vision for developing innovative solutions kept him motivated.

He believes in continuous learning and upskilling, and he encourages his team to stay updated with the latest technologies and industry trends. This dedication to learning and innovation has helped Synctric stay ahead of the curve in a fast-paced and rapidly evolving industry.

Ketan Ramshawala’s journey

Ketan’s journey to entrepreneurship is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and technologists. His passion for technology, dedication to innovation, and commitment to learning have been instrumental in the growth and success of both Synctric and Swoovi. His journey showcases the potential of entrepreneurship and the impact that passionate individuals can make in the tech industry.

Ketan Ramshawala’s career

One of Ketan’s first venture, Swoovi Innovations Private Limited, focuses on cybersecurity solutions to protect clients’ digital assets from cyber threats. The company offers flexible and scalable cybersecurity solutions that can be customized to meet the specific needs of clients from different industries.

Synctric Technology Private Limited, Ketan’s second venture, provides technical solutions to clients from diverse industries such as e-commerce, finance, and bakery.

