Meet Karthik Sarma, the man behind SRS Investment Management; Know about his Rs 23,700 crore net worth, education & more

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras – Karthik Sarma is one of the top hedge fund managers in the world. According to Forbes, his company SRS Investment Management has a massive portfolio of $10 billion (approximately Rs 81,500 crore).

He became one of the youngest billionaires with just a single deal in the stock market. Karthik Sarma earned $2 billion (approximately Rs 16,300 crore) in 2021.

Karthik Sarma’s education

Born and brought up in Kerala, the entrepreneur left for the US after completing his engineering from IIT, Madras. He joined Princeton University for his Master’s degree.

Karthik Sarma’s career

In 1998, Karthik Sarma worked for several companies like McKinsey & Company. After working for two and a half years, he joined Tiger Global Management as the Managing Director. In 2006, he started his own hedge fund SRS Investment Management.

Karthik Sarma’s Investments

Since May 2020, Karthik Sarma was a part of the board of directors of Avis, a car rental company. As per Forbes, in 2021, the company saw a huge surge in its stocks (456 per cent) when it began selling electric vehicles that helped the NY-based Indian earn $2 billion (approximately Rs 16,300 crore). For the unversed, Karthik Sarma’s SRS Investment Management owns 43 per cent of Avis.

Karthik Sarma’s net worth

Karthik Sarma has a net worth of $2.9 billion (approximately Rs 23,700 crore). He is currently ranked 1073 on Forbes’ richest billionaire list.