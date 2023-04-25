As the scion of one of India’s most prominent business families, Karan Adani is a name that needs no introduction. He was born on January 22, 1984, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, to industrialist Gautam Adani and Priti Adani. But there’s more to him than just his illustrious lineage.

Whether it’s driving the growth of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the crown jewel of the Adani Group, Karan has already made a significant impact on the business landscape of India and beyond.

In this article, we take a quick glance through Karan Adani’s business journey, education, positions held, net worth and more.

Karan Adani: Education

Karan Adani completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and went on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana, USA.

Karan Adani : Business Journey

After completing his education, Karan Adani joined the Adani Group, his family’s business conglomerate, and started working in various departments, including finance, marketing, and operations. He quickly rose through the ranks and was appointed as the CEO of APSEZ in 2016.

Karan Adani : Propelled robust growth

As the CEO of APSEZ, Karan Adani has played a crucial role in expanding the company’s operations, both in India and internationally. He has been instrumental in developing new ports and terminals, as well as in acquiring and managing existing ones. Under his leadership, APSEZ has become one of the fastest-growing port operators in the world.

Karan Adani : Positions held

Apart from his role at Adani Ports, he also serves as a non-executive director for Ambuja Cements, a company that generates Rs. 16,151 crores in revenue. In addition, he was assigned as the project manager for the Adani Group’s airport project, which entailed the construction of seven terminals. Furthermore, he was appointed Chairman of ACC Limited, a cement producer based in Mumbai, India.

Karan Adani : Net Worth

Karan Adani has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. As of 2023, his father Gautam Adani is the second richest person in India, with a net worth of $47 billion, according to Forbes.