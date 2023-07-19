Meet Kapil Mohan, a teetotaler and brigadier behind the success of the iconic rum ‘Old Monk’

In the world of spirits, few names resonate as deeply as Old Monk. This vatted Indian dark rum, known for its distinct vanilla flavor and smoothness, has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. Behind the success of this iconic brand stands Kapil Mohan, a retired brigadier who steered Old Monk towards international acclaim.

Not only did he created Old Monk but is also behind the creation of famous brands Solan No. 1 and Golden Eagle. Old Monk is the third-largest selling rum in the world and for many years remained in the list of the biggest Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand for many years.

He was the Chairperson and managing director of Mohan Meakin.

A Diversified Empire

In December 1954, Ved Rattan Mohan, the son of entrepreneur Narendra Nath Mohan, unveiled a beverage that would pay homage to the Benedictine monks he had encountered during a trip to Europe. Inspired by their craftsmanship, he created Old Monk—a unique dark rum matured in oak vats for seven years and infused with a blend of spices. This labor of love symbolized a deep appreciation for tradition and craftsmanship.

After the untimely passing of Ved Rattan Mohan, his brother Kapil Mohan took the reins of the company. Kapil’s leadership skills and unwavering pride in the product propelled Old Monk to unprecedented heights. Despite the absence of any advertising, the brand thrived solely on word-of-mouth recommendations and customer loyalty. Kapil understood that once people tasted Old Monk, they would never settle for anything less. Under his stewardship, Old Monk became the pride of India, commanding a significant market share.

Under Kapil Mohan’s leadership, the company diversified its manufacturing activities into various sectors, including breakfast cereals, fruit juices, and mineral water. However, it was the introduction of Old Monk that would forever etch his name in the annals of the liquor industry.

The Brigadier’s Legacy

Kapil Mohan’s journey began in the Indian Armed Forces, where he dedicated himself to the nation’s service. As a brigadier, he served with honor and distinction, earning the prestigious Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary contributions. His military background instilled in him a sense of discipline and determination that would later shape his entrepreneurial endeavors.

In addition to his military accolades, Kapil Mohan was bestowed with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. This recognition exemplified his significant contributions to society and his remarkable leadership skills.

Mohan was also a director of other group companies such as Arthos Breweries Limited, Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Limited, Sagar Sugars and Allied Products Limited, R. R. B. Energy Limited and Solchrome Systems India Limited. He was a PhD and a former managing director of Trade Links Private Limited (1956-1966).

Beyond Business:

Kapil Mohan’s contributions extended beyond the realm of business. He served as the chairman and managing director of the Narinder Mohan Hospital in Ghaziabad, exemplifying his commitment to healthcare and welfare. Furthermore, he played a crucial role as a patron of the General Mohyal Sabha, an apex body representing the Mohyal community. His multifaceted involvement in various Indian companies further showcased his versatility and expertise.

While Kapil Mohan sadly passed away in 2018 due to a cardiac arrest, his legacy and the spirit of Old Monk continue to thrive. The day-to-day operations of the company now rest in the capable hands of his nephews, Hemant and Vinay Mohan. With their guidance, Old Monk remains a symbol of craftsmanship, authenticity, and the power of a loyal customer base.