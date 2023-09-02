Meet Kanika Vohra and Anuradha Chandrashekar, brains behind ICH, revolutionizing the fashion industry

In the ever-evolving world of fashion and lifestyle, two visionary women, Kanika Vohra and Anuradha Chandrashekar, have been making waves with their creative strategy firm, ICH Creative Consulting LLP. Their groundbreaking work in the fashion industry is not only reshaping how brands and retailers operate but also providing valuable insights into consumer preferences and future trends.

– Who is Anuradha Chandrashekar?

Anuradha’s family background is a mix of diverse experiences, with one grandfather being a Gandhian and a minister in Kerala, while the other served as an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bangalore. Her upbringing in Bangalore was a blend of traditional values, modern thinking, and a love for sports and the arts. Anuradha graduated from NIFT and is married to a fellow designer-turned-artist.

– Who is Kanika Vohra?

Born into an army family, Kanika’s upbringing involved constant travel, which instilled in her an appreciation for diversity. Her educational journey took her to various schools across the country, followed by higher education at Delhi University and NIFT Delhi. She has been settled in Bangalore for the past 30 years, with a family that includes her husband, Karunesh Vohra, and two children.

Entrepreneurial Journey

Kanika and Anuradha’s entrepreneurial journey began about six years ago when they founded ICH Creative Consulting LLP. Prior to this, they worked together in the founding team of AJIO.com, one of the largest e-commerce portals in India. Kanika served as the Business Head, while Anuradha was the Creative Head. Their experience in the retail industry, combined with a consumer-centric approach, became the foundation for ICH. Their belief in the importance of consumer research and the alignment of a brand’s creative vision with product execution and commercial viability has been the key to their success.

Educational Background

Kanika Vohra did her postgraduation (Apparel Marketing & Merchandising) from NIFT, Delhi. Anuradha Chandrashekar is a Fashion Design (Diploma) Graduate from NIFT, Bangalore.

Early Life and Family Background

Kanika Vohra and Anuradha Chandrashekar both hail from diverse backgrounds that have contributed to their unique perspectives:

What is ICH Creative Consulting?

ICH Creative Consulting is a dynamic creative strategy firm focused on catalyzing fashion brands and retailers to launch and scale effectively. The fashion retail industry, worth a staggering USD 90 billion, is characterized by a semi-organized sector, and ICH saw the need for an indigenous service that could bridge the gap between consumer insights, market potential, unique brand expression, and the practicalities of scaling a fashion business.

The firm offers two primary models to the industry:

1. ICH BOT (Build Operate Transfer): This model offers tailor-made creative solutions to unique business problems, whether it involves repositioning an existing brand or launching a new one from scratch. ICH’s founders bring a wealth of expertise spanning research, design, business development, buying, and content marketing to the table. They focus on brand development from ideation to execution, fostering a collaborative approach with their clients.

2. ICH NEXT: This is an indigenous fashion forecast for India, by India. It provides predictive trend analysis to the Indian retailer and design community, offering insights into lifestyle trends, consumer preferences, color patterns, motifs, and more. ICH NEXT informs businesses about upcoming trends in fashion 9-10 months in advance, allowing for better-informed production decisions and calculated business risks. It has been embraced by major players in the industry, including Amazon India, Myntra, and Pantaloons.

Net Worth

While the exact net worth of ICH Creative Consulting remains confidential, the firm has made significant strides, working with nearly 30 clients across various services.

Predicting Fashion Trends

ICH NEXT, ICH’s service for forecasting fashion trends, relies on a multi-faceted approach that combines tech-enabled research, human zeitgeist, and design expertise. It involves extensive research across 700+ curated sources, analyzing lifestyle and environmental influences, celebrity trends, consumer sentiment, and socio-economic factors. This data is used to predict key trends for upcoming seasons.

Benefits for Brands and Consumers

Fashion businesses benefit from ICH NEXT by gaining insights into future trends, allowing them to create products that resonate with consumers and stay relevant. Additionally, it helps businesses make informed decisions about product investments, reducing the risk of heavy discounting and optimizing returns. Ultimately, consumers benefit from more relevant and trendy fashion choices, thanks to brands that are well-informed about their preferences.

ICH Creative Consulting is not only transforming the fashion industry but also fostering a culture of conscious creation and consumer-centric innovation. Kanika Vohra and Anuradha Chandrashekar’s vision and dedication to their craft continue to shape the future of fashion in India.