Meet Kanika Tekriwal, the founder of JetSetGo: Know about her lifestyle, education & net worth

Kanika Tekriwal is the CEO of JetSetGo, a plane aggregator startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters.

Kanika Tekriwal’s journey

At the age of 22, Kanika Tekriwal decided to set up her own aviation-based startup after defying cancer. Born in a Marwari family, it wasn’t easy for her and she had to deal with parental opposition and casual sexism. However, she refused to give up and almost a decade later, she owns 10 private jets.

Kanika Tekriwal’s career

Kanika Tekriwal’s JetSetGo is India’s first and only marketplace for private jet and helicopter charters. The company has helped in transforming the charter plane sector in India.

For the unversed, Kanika Tekriwal’s company manages 1,00,000 fliers and has operated 6,000 flights.

Kanika Tekriwal’s education

Kanika Tekriwal went to the Lawrence School, Lovedale. She also studied at Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School in Bhopal. She did her graduation from Coventry University.

Kanika Tekriwal’s net worth

As of 2022, Kanika Tekriwal has an estimated net worth of Rs 420 crore. She made it to the Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021.