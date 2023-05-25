Meet Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of Zepto; know how a Stanford dropout built a business empire of Rs 7,428 crore

Kaivalya Vohra, 20, is the co-founder and CTO of Zepto, a grocery delivery app. He is one of the youngest Indian billionaires to find a place on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List in 2022, The Economic Times reported. That’s not all, he has also been featured on Forbes’ influential 30 under 30 Asia list.

Kaivalya Vohra started Zepto with Aadit Palicha in 2021 when the nation was fighting COVID-19. Zepto has managed to become one of the top platforms in the e-grocery segment. Let’s take a look at Kaivalya Vohra’s journey, education, and net worth:

Kaivalya Vohra’s education

Kaivalya Vohra went to Stanford University to pursue a computer science engineering program. However, Stanford University and his classmate Aadit Palicha decided to quit the university when their classes went online. It is then they began working on their e-grocery company.

Kaivalya Vohra’s early life and career

Born in Bengaluru on March 15, 2003, Kaivalya Vohra’s Zepto started as Kiranakart – An online grocery platform that would deliver groceries within 45 minutes. It took Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha some time to start Zepto – An extension of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited. For the unversed, Kiranakart used to deliver groceries across Mumbai. Zepto is available in cities like Bengaluru, Lucknow, Delhi, Chennai, and others.

In 2021, the company was valued at $570 million (approximately Rs 4,700 crore). In May 2022, Zepto managed to double its valuation to $900 million (approximately Rs 7,400 crore). The company had received an investment of $200 million (approximately Rs 1,650 crore).

Kaivalya Vohra’s net worth

Kaivalya Vohra has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,000 crore. On the other hand, Kaivalya Vohra’s partner Aadit Palicha has a net worth of Rs 1,200 crore.