Meet Kairavi Mehta, the woman with nerve of steel; know how she is shattering stereotype and revolutionising India’s steel industry

In a male-dominated industry like steel distribution, Kairavi Mehta, the CEO of V. K. Industrial Corporation Ltd (VKICL), has emerged as a trailblazer and an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women. Armed with a strong educational background from Babson College and fueled by her passion for value creation and problem-solving, Kairavi has made significant strides in the steel industry.

Her beginning

Kairavi nurtured a dream to join her family business from an early age. She explains what made her mind about the steel business: “My educational journey at Babson College, renowned for its emphasis on entrepreneurship, has played a pivotal role in my passion for and achievements in the steel industry. The curriculum and practical experiences there equipped me with the skills to build and manage effective teams, think creatively, and solve complex problems.

Piece of cake or not

How smooth was her road as a woman leader in the steel industry?

Kairavi candidly shares the challenges she faced as one of the few women leaders in the steel distribution industry in India. “I encountered scepticism, biases, and resistance from brokers, suppliers, and even some employees. Despite these obstacles, I remained resilient and let my work speak for myself,” says Kairavi who’s known for shattering stereotypes, earning respect, and gradually changing perceptions, proving that gender does not define one’s capabilities. She emphasises the importance of pursuing dreams wholeheartedly, proving naysayers wrong.

“I have now made sure that over 50% of the employees at VKICL are women and they are holding senior-level positions,” says Kairavi who empowers women and inspires other businesses to embrace gender equality.

The Steel Lady

At VKICL, Kairavi’s vision is to create a benchmark in the steel industry by continuously finding innovative and unique ways to deliver exceptional service. She challenges conventional thinking and embraces out-of-the-box solutions, offering customised solutions to customers and transcending the limitations of the industry. Her commitment to innovation and differentiation positions VKICL as a leader in the “blue ocean” of the market.

“My plan for the next decade involves expanding VKICL into new markets, aiming to become a comprehensive one-stop shop for all steel solutions across India and eventually extending services overseas.”

Breaking and Achieving: Stereotypes and Milestones

At the young age of 21, Kairavi represented the interests of “Importers & Stockists” during a public hearing in 2015, impressing industry leaders worldwide with her pitch and courage. Two years later, she emerged victorious in a groundbreaking legal battle against Chennai customs regarding safeguard duties on steel imports. These early experiences shaped her career path and ignited her determination to make a lasting impact.

Her knack for tech

Kairavi’s commitment to innovation led to the development of VKICL’s in-house Inventory Management System (IMS) software. This user-friendly software revolutionised the steel buying experience by providing real-time stock levels from any location worldwide. It streamlined operations, reduced internal timelines, and ensured faster and more accurate service delivery to customers. “Plus, the simplicity and user-friendliness of the software empowered semi-skilled and unskilled laborers, creating a positive social impact within the company,” she remarks.

An Influencer for NextGen family business entrants

Kairavi’s success story, achievements, and perseverance have become a source of inspiration for NextGen family business entrants, especially female entrepreneurs. Kairavi’s willingness to share her experiences and insights has made a profound impact. Her involvement in platforms like the Campden Family Connect panel has allowed her to connect with aspiring entrepreneurs, offering guidance and inspiration to overcome challenges and pursue their aspirations.

A gender-neutral workspace & a new beginning

Kairavi’s efforts to create a gender-neutral workspace at VKICL go beyond simply hiring women employees. She has implemented inclusive policies to address the challenges faced by women in the industry. VKICL provides additional work-from-home days, allowing women to achieve a healthy work-life balance. Equal pay and promotional opportunities ensure fairness and equality within the organization.

Kairavi Mehta has been breaking and changing societal expectations and views on gender roles in the steel industry. As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, Kairavi has defied stereotypes and shattered glass ceilings to rise to the top of her profession. With her strong leadership and unwavering determination, she has challenged the notion that certain industries are reserved only for men. Kairavi is a true champion of equality, a visionary leader, and a catalyst for change.

Kairavi’s journey continues to inspire individuals, and her impact goes beyond financial achievements. Her willingness to share her experiences and the strength she provides aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, is invaluable. “When I see the determination sparked within others my purpose gets reaffirmed and drives me to continue pursuing my aspirations,” she says.