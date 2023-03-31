Meet JP Taparia, the man who bought triplex worth Rs 369 crore in Mumbai; Know about his life, career & net worth

Mumbai is known for its expensive and luxurious real estate. It is a well-known fact that living in South Mumbai is not cheap. However, there are billionaires who opt for investing in Mumbai’s poshest areas – Recently, the family of the industrialist JP Taparia, founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care bought one of the most expensive apartments in India. You read that right!

The industrialist has paid over Rs 369 crore to buy the flat in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill. The lavish apartment on the 26th, 27th, and 28th floor is located on Walkeshwar Road, opposite the governor’s estate, touching both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens, Economic Times reported.

Spread over 27,160 square feet, the apartment has been bought from listed real-estate developer Macrotech Developers Ltd, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. The deal price is Rs 36 lakh per square foot.

As per reports, JP Taparia has paid a stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore for the lavish apartment.

For the unversed, Malabar Hills is one of the most expensive areas in India. This apartment is under construction and is set to complete in June 2026. The Taparia family has stakes in Anantha Capital, Springwel, and Guardian Pharmacy.

All about JP Taparia and family

Founder of the contraceptive products firm Famy Care, the Taparias are globally the biggest producer of Copper-Ts. As per Forbes, about 15 per cent of all women in the world who are on oral contraceptive pills consume Famy Care products.

JP Taparia’s career

Until 1990. JP Taparia was engaged in his extended family’s hand tools and engineering business, after which he started his own business with Famy Care which has now grown to be one of the world’s leading manufacturers of female oral contraceptives.

Others who bought lavish houses recently

Earlier, Neeraj Bajaj, Bajaj Auto’s chairman bought a penthouse for Rs 252.50 crore. Even Madhav Goel of Tufropes purchased an apartment in the building for 121 crores.