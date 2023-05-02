Meet Joy Alukkas, a billionaire who has a gold jewellery retail empire; Know about his net worth, journey & more

Joy Alukkas is a billionaire who went to the Middle East to open the family’s first overseas jewelry store in Abu Dhabi in 1987. Joyalukkas has 84 outlets spread across India and 43 overseas. His son John Paul is the Managing Director of the international jewelry business and his wife Jolly Joy heads the Joyalukkas Foundation.

Joy Alukkas’ Journey and Career

In 2000, the five sons of Alukkas Varghese – The founder of Alukkas Jewellery, decided to split their family’s jewelry business. Alukkas Varghese started the gold business in 1956 in Thrissur, Kerala with a small 200 square feet retail store. It later grew to 11 retail showrooms by the time the family split.

The five sons – Joy, Jos, Francis, Paul, and Anto have helped their father to grow the business.

Joy Alukkas’ education

In 1976, Joy Alukkas joined the family business. He went to St Thomas College, Thrissur for graduation. He learned entrepreneurial skills for over a decade and then opened a store in UAE. His other interests include money exchange outfits, malls, and real estate.

Joy Alukkas’ net worth

As per Forbes, Joy Alukkas has a net worth of $2.8 billion.