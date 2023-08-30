Meet Jeet Adani: The younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani; know about his education, lifestyle, fiancé, net worth, and more

The Adani Group’s roots go back to 1988, and for years they have held the tag of being one of the most successful businesses in the world. Heading this $32 billion business that interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others at present is Gautam Adani, the second-richest man in the country. He is the chairman of the Adani Group and has expanded the business to unthinkable folds. The next generation of the Adani Group has taken vital responsibilities in the business too. Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani’s younger son has been the Vice President of Group Finance and Director of Adani Digital Labs, for the past two years. Here’s more about this business scion.

Jeet Adani, the business scion

Jeet Adani completed his education at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and joined the Adani Group in 2019. He began his career at the Group CFO’s office, studying Capital Markets, Risk & Governance Policy, and Strategic Finance. He took over as the Director of Adani Airport Holdings in June 2020. Adani is India’s biggest airport operator and also controls Mundra Port, India’s largest, in his home state of Gujarat as per Forbes.

In June 2021, he was chosen as the Director of Adani Digital Labs. He is active in his respective roles to the present date as per his LinkedIn. The Adani Digital Labs, headed by Jeet is preparing to develop a super app to serve the needs of all Adani Group customers as per their official website.

Apart from running the billion-dollar business, Jeet also takes an interest in playing the guitar and a soft corner for sporty wheels. He also knows how to fly a plane and is an aspiring pilot and shared a glimpse of his skill on X, formerly Twitter.

Wishing all fellow pilots and budding aspirants a happy world pilot’s day ✈️#WorldPilotsDay pic.twitter.com/DY9LVEEpn5 — Jeet Adani (@jeet_adani1) April 26, 2022

On 12th March 2023, Jeet got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah. The Adani’s soon-to-be bride is the daughter of renowned diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd, Jeet is the Vice President of Finance of the Adani Group. The two made it official in a rather intimate affair with friends and family in Ahmedabad and are believed to wed in 2024 as per reports.

Gautam Adani has a net worth of $55.2 billion as per Forbes and is number 24 of the world’s richest, 2023.