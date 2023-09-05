Meet Jaya Verma Sinha: The first-ever woman CEO of India’s Railway Board in 166 years

Living in the 21st century, we are witnessing the male hegemony subside to some extent as women take charge in significant roles, be it in business or bureaucracy. The decision-making authority for the national transporter, the railway board, will now be headed by Jaya Verma Sinha as its first female chairman and CEO. Sinha succeeded Anil Kumar Lahoti as chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board on Friday (September 1). As the first woman to assume the prestigious position of CEO, Jaya Verma Sinha’s appointment marks a significant turning point in the 166-year history of the Indian Railways.

Jaya Verma Sinha’s education and career

An alumnus of Allahabad University, Jaya Verma Sinha began working with the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988 where she looked over the Eastern, South-East, and Northern Railways. She is currently working for the railway ministry as a member of the operations and business development railway board. In Indian Railways, Sinha is in charge of overseeing all freight and passenger traffic. She served as an Additional Member of the Traffic Transportation, Railway Board prior to being named Chairman and CEO.

She has worked with Indian Railways for almost 35 years and has experience in a variety of fields, including operations, business, information technology, and vigilance. She was also the first woman to be selected as South Eastern Railway’s Principal Chief Operations Manager.

She has also held the positions of Divisional Railway Manager for Sealdah Division and Principal Chief Commercial Manager for Northern Railway. She spent four years as the railway advisor at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. During her time in Bangladesh, the Maitree Express was launched running between Kolkata and Dhaka. She also held the position of Divisional Railway Manager for the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway.

After the catastrophic Balasore tragedy, which claimed over 300 lives, Sinha, a member of operations and business development, made headlines by outlining the intricate signaling system.

The first-ever woman to lead the Railway Board

On August 31, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the historic appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha as the next Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board. Sinha is a seasoned member of the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS).