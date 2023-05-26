Meet Jay Kotak, the scion from the house of Kotak: Know about his journey, fiancée, education & net worth

Jay Kotak, the son of banker Uday Kotak and the co-head at Kotak811 is in the news after he posted pictures of his fiancée Aditi Arya, who is the former Miss India. He took to Twitter to write, “Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you.”

Who is Aditi Arya?

Aditi Arya, an Indian actress, model, and research analyst, was crowned Miss India World in 2015. She went to Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies in Delhi. Aditi Arya has worked as a research analyst at Ernst & Young.

Jay Kotak’s career

In the initial days, Jay Kotak used to work with McKinsey and Goldman Sachs. He moved to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s consumer banking business in 2019. Aditi Arya has worked with Shanti Ekambaram – A group president of the consumer bank.

In 2021, the businessman joined the Kotak 811 team. He is responsible for the strategy and the product. Jay Kotak joined Kotak Investment Bank in 2017.

Jay Kotak’s education

Jay Kotak went to Harvard in 2017 to pursue his MBA. He also has a BA in History from Columbia University.

Net worth

Uday Kotak has an estimated net worth of $15.1 billion.