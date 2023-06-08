scorecardresearch
Meet Jamshyd Godrej, chairman and MD of Godrej & Boyce: Know about his humble journey, family & net worth

Jamshyd Godrej is the cousin of the Godrej clan’s billionaire patriarch Adi Godrej.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Jamshyd Godrej?

Jamshyd Godrej is the chairman and managing director of Godrej & Boyce, the holding company of the Godrej group.

Jamshyd Godrej’s early life and family

For the unversed, Jamshyd Godrej is the cousin of the Godrej clan’s billionaire patriarch Adi Godrej. He is married to Pheroza Godrej and has two children – son Navroze Godrej and daughter Raika Godrej. Navroze is a non-executive director at Godrej & Boyce, while his niece Nyrika is an executive director.

Jamshyd Godrej’s career

In 1974, Jamshyd Naoroji was appointed a director of Godrej & Boyce. He became the managing director in 1991 and chairman in 2000. He spearheaded the group in consumer durables, consumer products, office equipment, home appliances, industrial products, and services. Jamshyd Naoroji is also the chairman of the CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre. That’s not all, he is also on the board Board of Directors at World Resources Institute India (WRI India).

In 2003, he received the Padma Bhushan.

Jamshyd Godrej’s education

Born in Mumbai, Jamshyd Godrej went to Cathedral & John Connon School. He then attended the Illinois Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Jamshyd Godrej’s net worth

Jamshyd Godrej has an estimated net worth of $ 2.9 billion, as per Forbes.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 14:37 IST

