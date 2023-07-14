Meet Jai Anshul Ambani: The son of Anil Ambani carrying forward his ambiguous legacy; know about his car collection and his journey with Reliance

In the world of India’s business tycoons, the name Ambani is synonymous with wealth, power, and controversy. Anil Ambani, the bankrupt billionaire and younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, has been in the limelight for his turbulent financial journey. However, amidst the chaos, there is one member of the Ambani family who remains an enigma – Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani’s camera-shy 27-year-old son.

Jai Anshul Ambani is a man of many dimensions. Despite his family’s prominent position in the business world, he has managed to keep a low profile, shying away from the media glare that follows the Ambani name. Yet, behind this veil of secrecy lies a young man with a fascinating persona and a promising future.

Dhirubhai Ambani and his two sons/Source: Instagram

Early life

He completed an international baccalaureate program at the prestigious American School. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in business management from the renowned Stern School of Business at New York University.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Beliefs

One of the notable aspects of Jai Anshul’s life is his deep-rooted devotion to Hinduism. Like his parents and older brother, Jai Anshul is a devout Hindu.

Experience and contributions in Reliance

Jai Anshul has already started carving his path in the business arena. He gained valuable experience working at Reliance Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital, receiving training from his father, older brother, and other company managers. As he continues to grow older, his potential to contribute significantly to the Reliance Group business empire becomes evident.

Source: Instagram

Anshul exited Reliance Infra board in a bizarre manner. He quit from the board in less than six months from the appointment. He joined Reliance Infrastructure last year as a management trainee.

Luxury Collections

Beyond the boardroom, Jai Anshul has a taste for the finer things in life. He shares his family’s love for luxury cars and boasts an impressive collection that includes a Mercedes GLK350, Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover Vogue, and a Lexus SUV. However, unlike many young people his age, Jai Anshul’s interests extend beyond terrestrial vehicles. His unique hobby involves collecting aircraft, which is a testament to his penchant for the extraordinary. Among his prized possessions are a Bombardier Global Express XRS, a Bell 412 helicopter, a Falcon 2000, and a Falcon 7X. While he avoids public attention, it’s not hard to imagine how these aircraft contribute to his passion for travel and exploration.

Representational image

Close with his cousins Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

While Jai Anshul’s personal life remains mostly hidden from the public eye, one aspect that sheds light on his familial bonds is his close relationship with his cousins Akash, Anant, and Isha. Together, they form a formidable next generation of Ambanis, poised to carry forward the legacy of their respective fathers.

Luxury house-legacy of Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of reliance group

Source: Instagram

Jai Anshul, like his older brother Anmol, resides in the Ambani family’s lavish residence, Sea Wind, located in the prestigious Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai. This iconic house holds a rich history, having been home to the late Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben. It has witnessed the ebb and flow of the Ambani family’s fortunes, including their celebrated rise to prominence and the subsequent conflicts that divided the brothers.