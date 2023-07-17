Meet Jai Anmol Ambani: The eldest son of Anil Ambani and how he is keeping up with legacy of his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani, his net worth and taste for luxury

In a world fascinated by the lives of the rich and famous, one name has captured both curiosity and attention in recent times: Jai Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of Anil Ambani and nephew of India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani. Born into a family synonymous with success and fortune, Jai Anmol is tasked with filling the larger-than-life shoes of his grandfather and carrying forward the formidable Ambani legacy.

From his early life to his high-profile marriage and professional accomplishments, here’s everything you need to know..

Early Life

Born on 12th December 1991, Jai Anmol Ambani experienced a privileged upbringing, rooted in academic excellence. He attended the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, followed by Seven Oaks School in the United Kingdom. Setting his sights on higher education, Jai Anmol pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Science (BSc) from the Warwick Business School in the UK.

Source: Instagram

A High-Profile Wedding

Source: Instagram

Adding to his list of notable milestones, Jai Anmol Ambani recently tied the knot with Khrisha Shah, a union that captivated media attention. The grand wedding took place at Sea Wind, the Ambani family home in the exclusive Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai. Attended by numerous celebrities, the star-studded affair became the talk of the town. Khrisha Shah, the daughter of the late Nikunj Shah, former chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises Limited, brings her own background of business acumen and entrepreneurship to the union.

Anmol with his wife/ Source: Instagram

Net Worth and a Taste for Luxury

With a reported net worth of $3.3 billion (Rs 20,000 crore), Jai Anmol Ambani has amassed considerable wealth at a relatively young age as per Jagran. Not only does he possess a flair for business, but he also indulges in the finer things in life. A reputed car enthusiast, Jai Anmol’s collection includes luxurious vehicles such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Lamborghini Gallardo. Rumors suggest that he even owns private jets and helicopters, which he utilizes for his business travels.

Experience in the Reliance Empire

Jai Anmol Ambani’s professional journey began early, marked by his summer internship at Reliance Mutual Fund at the age of 18. During this stint, he gained invaluable insights into company and sector analysis, practical aspects of financial statements, and portfolio creation. This experience paved the way for him to join Reliance Mutual Fund in 2014 and eventually ascend the ranks within the Reliance Group.

Source: Instagram

In September 2017, Jai Anmol was appointed Executive Director of Reliance Capital, a significant milestone in his career. Subsequently, he joined the boards of Reliance Nippon and Reliance Home in April 2018. While he and his brother, Jai Anshul Ambani, were appointed directors of Reliance Infra in October 2019, they resigned from the board within a year. Despite this setback, Jai Anmol’s impact on the Reliance Group was felt, as his induction coincided with a 40% surge in the company’s share price, garnering praise from his father, Anil Ambani.

Source: Instagram

He successfully convinced Japanese major Nippon to increase their stake in Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management, leading to the formation of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

Jai Anmol Ambani is a young man whose life is a captivating blend of luxury, ambition, and responsibility. With a strong educational background, noteworthy accomplishments within the Reliance Group, and a passion for success, he represents the next generation of the Ambani family. As he navigates the complex world of business, Jai Anmol is determined to forge his own path while preserving the illustrious legacy of his family.