Meet Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Group; Know about his journey, lifestyle, net worth & more

Hussain Sajwani is the founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties and DAMAC Group. He established the company in 2002 and worked hard to make it one of the largest property development companies. It began projects in cities like Riyadh, Miami, Dubai, Amman, Beirut, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Toronto, and London.

Hussain Sajwani’s early life and journey

Born in 1954 into a conservative, middle-class family, Hussain Sajwani started out in the food services business. He catered to the US military and construction giant Bechtel. Hussain Sajwani, in 2001, decided to shift to real estate. He soon became successfully and was able to sell units in a residential building. In 2013, DAMAC teamed up with Donald Trump and developed two Trump-branded golf courses in Dubai developments. You read that right!

The Dubai-based billionaire has a keen interest in marketing. Not many would know, but he is known for offering free Lamborghinis to his clients and buyers. Hussain Sajwani also has co-branding deals with Versace and Bugatti.

Hussain Sajwani’s career

In 1981, Hussain Sajwani joined Abu Dhabi Gas Industries and began his career in the finance department. Soon he realised his interest in the catering sector and started his venture. He had customers like the US military and Bechtel. Later in 2002, the billionaire established DAMAC Properties. It is said to be one of the largest property development companies in the Middle East. As per reports, DAMAC Properties has delivered around 27,400 homes since its inception. The company launched its hospitality division in 2011.

In 2022, he acquired De Grisogono and announced two collaborative development projects in Dubai.

Hussain Sajwani’s family

Hussain Sajwani has four children. They live in Dubai. His son Ali Sajwani pursued his graduation in economics from Northeastern University in Boston. He is the general manager of operations at DAMAC Group.

Amira Sajwani is the Managing Director of sales and development at DAMAC Properties. She is also the founder and CEO of PRYPCO. She did her Masters in Finance from the London School of Economics.

Hussain Sajwani’s net worth

Hussain Sajwani has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, Forbes reported.