Meet Hrithik Alwani, the man who is changing the way we look at the luxury watch industry

Meet Hrithik Alwani, a young businessman who is well-known in the luxury watch industry. As the COO of Time Piece Trading, a reputable high-end watch resale business situated in Florida, Alwani has made a name for himself as a successful luxury watch reseller. Hrithik focused on the jewellery and watch sectors. There he developed an interest in timepieces and jewellery. After school, he would go straight to his father’s business to inspect the new items that were brought in every day and connect with his father’s clients. Since he started doing this every day, it fueled his passion for the industry.

Hrithik’s early affinity for high-end watches served as his inspiration for turning his pastime into a prosperous business. He started Time Piece Trading with his brothers. The business specialises in high-end watches and luxury timepieces – From Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Rolex, and a host of other luxury brands.

Additionally, he has built up a solid supplier network that enables him to provide his consumers with a huge assortment of high-end timepieces at affordable costs.

Alwani is renowned for both his business acumen and his top-notch customer service. Neelesh, Hrithik’s older brother and the CEO and founder of Timepiece Trading LLC, has also achieved notable success in a short amount of time

The success of Alwani serves as an example for aspiring business owners worldwide.