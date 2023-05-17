Meet Hasmukh Chudgar, founder of Intas Pharmaceuticals: Know about his journey, net worth, and more

Hasmukh Chudgar founded generics maker Intas Pharmaceuticals in 1977. The low-profile self-made billionaire handed over the business to his sons Binish and Nimish who now run the $2.3 billion (revenue) company.

Hasmukh Chudgar’s career

Currently, Hasmukh Chudgar is the Executive Chairman of Intas Pharma. The company has 15 manufacturing plants; 10 in India and the rest in United Kingdom and Mexico. In 2022, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought a 3 per cent stake in Intas from Temasek.

Hasmukh Chudgar is credited for launching Eleftha, an affordable drug to treat breast cancer in 2019. It is similar to Roche’s Herceptin.

Hasmukh Chudgar and his family is known for their simplicity and entrepreneurial value. The vision and hard work of his three sons — Binish, Nimish and Urmish — has changed the game for the company and taken it to new heights over the last three decades. His third son Urmish heads the company’s biopharma business and is a haematologist-oncologist. Intas’ biggest markets are India and Europe.

Hasmukh Chudgar’s education

Hasmukh Chudgar went to Gujarat University to complete his Bachelor in Pharmacy. He has approximately 57 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Hasmukh Chudgar’s net worth

Hasmukh Chudgar has an estimated net worth of $7.6 billion, as per Forbes.