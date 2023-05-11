Meet Harsh Mariwala, the man behind Saffola and Parachute; Know about his journey, lifestyle, family & net worth

Harsh Mariwala is the founder and Chairman of Marico, a Fortune India 500 company from Gujarat.

Harsh Mariwala’s career

In 1971, the business tycoon started his career with Bombay Oil Industries. The company was controlled by his family. He later founded Marico in 1990 with help from his family. The company is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturer and distributor. It operates in 25 countries across Asia and Africa.

Harsh Mariwala is also the man behind Kaya Limited. It has a chain of skin care clinics across India and the Middle East. That’s not all, the billionaire also started Ascent Foundation, a peer-learning entrepreneurial platform. Other than these, Harsh Mariwala also has Marico Innovation Foundation, Mariwala Health Initiative, and Sharp Ventures.

Harsh Mariwala’s early life

In 1862, Vallabhdas Vasanji, Harsh Mariwala’s grandfather, came to Mumbai (then Bombay) from Kutch. His grandfather became famous and people started calling him ‘Mariwala’ since he used to deal in pepper also known as ‘mari’ in Gujarati. In 1948, Harsh Mariwala’s father Charandas started Bombay Oil Industries Limited along with three of his brothers.

In 1975, he began the consumer products business and took its two major brands, Parachute coconut oil, and Saffola refined oil to the next level.

Harsh Mariwala’s education

Harsh Mariwala went to Sydenham College in Mumbai before joining his family business in 1971.

Harsh Mariwala’s businesses

The company has a portfolio of brands in hair care, male grooming, health foods, skin care, edible oils, and fabric care sectors. The company’s major brands are Livon, Set Wet, Saffola, Parachute, Mediker Hair & Care, Nihar, and Revive. The company also sells Saffola FITTIFY, a range of healthy soups and shakes. It has ntroduced immunity boosting products under Saffola ImmuniVeda.

Harsh Mariwala’s family

Harsh Mariwala is married to Archana. They have two children – Rajvi and Rishabh. Both of them were involved in the family business before branching out on their own. His daughter managed the Marico Health Initiative and his son is behind Soap Opera n More.

Harsh Mariwala’s net worth

Harsh Mariwala has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, as per Forbes.