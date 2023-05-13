Meet Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed, the man behind Rooh Afza: Know about his journey, family & net worth

Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed is the founder of Hamdard that created Rooh Afza as a herbal drink that would help people stay cool in the summer.

Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed’s education

Born in 1883, Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed studied the origin of Urdu and Persian languages. He went on to acquire the highest degree in unani system of medicine.

Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed’s career

In 1906, Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed decided to set up a herbal shop at House Qazi in Delhi. In 1920, his small shop turned into a production house. Selecting herbs and syrups from traditional Unani medicines, Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed created a drink to fight heat strokes – He named it Rooh Afza, which in Urdu means ‘something that refreshes the soul.”

In 1910, an artist called Mirza Noor Ahmad prepared the labels of Rooh Afza in several colours. It was printed under special arrangement by the Bolton Press of the Parsees of Bombay (Mumbai) since there were no coloured printers at that time.

Journey of Rooh Afza

The partition of India in 1947played a role in the journey of Rooh Afza. Hakim Abdul Majeed’s eldest son decided to stay in India, but his younger brother Mohammad Saeed wanted to live in Pakistan. He started Hamdard from two rooms in Karachi and in no time the business flourished. As per Sadia Rashid, Hakim Mohammad Said’s daughter, her father gifted the business to the people of Bangladesh after their independence in 1971.

Having said that, Rooh Afza gained more popularity in India. The bottles were deigned in Germany and were initially introduced in a glass bottle, but was later changed to plastic. In 2019, Rooh Afza faced shortage in supplies owning to the lesser availability of herbs needed to make the drink.

Other brands under Rooh Afza

Over the years, Rooh Afza launched products like Pachnaul, Safi, Rogan Badam Shirin.