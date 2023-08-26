Meet Haji Karimuddin and the family behind Delhi’s favourite Karim’s; know how the legacy business started, its history, and more

Mughlai food has won the hearts of millions of people throughout India with its juicy kebabs, biryani, fragrant spices, and rich aromatic food. And catering to the love for Mughlai delicacies to Indians since 1913 is Karim’s that was started by Haji Karimuddin as a dhaba and now has over 50 outlets in India.

Haji Karimuddin’s early life

Mohammed Awaiz worked as a cook in the Mughal Emperor’s imperial court in the Red Fort in the middle of the 19th century, as per Hindustan Times, but he departed once the emperor was overthrown. Awaiz escaped when the British ransacked Delhi and drove the ruler to Rangoon. His son, Haji Karimuddin was taught everything about the Mughal cuisine by his father, who eventually settled in Ghaziabad. Karimuddin returned to the imperial metropolis in 1911 for the coronation of King George V and put up a food booth. He earned enough money in two years to start a restaurant.

Haji Karimuddin’s family

Haji Nooruddin, Karimuddin’s son had four kids, among them Zahooruddin was born in 1932. At age 12, he began working at Karim’s. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Zahooruddin realised the influence belonging to the Karim family at a very young age when he was in school. His lunch was quite in demand in his school making the young boy realise the significance of his family.

Haji Karimuddin opened the Karim Hotel in 1913 in Gali Kababian, close to the Jama Masjid in Delhi. When he initially opened the dhaba, he only offered two dishes: Daal with Rumali roti and alu gosht (mutton with potatoes). Soon after, his eatery became well-known for providing affordable access to delectable royal cuisine. At the moment, Karim’s is a well-known restaurant where people travel from all over India to try the food. The kebabs, biryani, tandoori bhara, mutton korma, mutton stew, chicken Mughlai, and chicken Jahangiri are all highly regarded dishes at this restaurant.

Know the current owner

The current owner Zain Saab handles every part of the cooking by himself. He is careful to provide the same taste and food quality that Karim’s promised all those years ago, down to the recipes and tasting. The goal of Zain Saab is to always treat his clients with the same respect and affection that Karim’s was founded on.

On January 27, 2018, Haji Karimuddin passed away at the age of 85 but his legacy is sustained and carried forward by his cousin Zaeemuddin, who is now the Director of Karim’s.

Karim’s continues to serve millions of Indian’s across the nation with their delicacies and have become a must-visit place for foodies and tourists in general!