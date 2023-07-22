Meet Gaurav Taneja aka ‘Flying Beast’, an IITian, bodybuilder & YouTuber, know about his journey and his multiple ventures

From conquering the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to becoming a national-level bodybuilder, a pilot, and one of India’s most-followed YouTubers, Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is a force to be reckoned with. With his unwavering determination and diverse talents, Taneja has captivated audiences with his captivating vlogs and inspiring journey.

From IIT to aviation

Gaurav Taneja was born in Kanpur on 9 July 1986. His journey to success began when he cracked the challenging IIT entrance exam in 2004 and embarked on his studies in civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur. However, his ambitions knew no bounds as he set his sights on the sky. Taneja pursued his dream of becoming a pilot and soared above the clouds and joined IndiGo airlines. He started making vlogs of his travel during flying and soon started getting traction on YouTube.

Fit Muscle TV: His first YouTube channel

Flying beast wasn’t Taneja’s first channel. A dedicated bodybuilder, Taneja launched his first YouTube channel, Fit Muscle TV, in 2017. Through this platform, he shared his fitness expertise, motivating countless viewers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Taneja’s commitment to fitness is not only evident in his sculpted physique but also in the success he has achieved as a national-level bodybuilding champion.

Flying Beast: Taking Flight on YouTube

Taneja’s journey in the sky on YouTube gained tremendous momentum with the launch of his channel, Flying Beast which was started on Dec 1, 2017. With an engaging blend of vlogs, lifestyle content, and gaming videos, he captured the attention of millions of viewers across India. Alongside his wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, who is also a pilot and social media influencer, Taneja invited viewers into his world as a husband, father, and aviation enthusiast.

Rasbhari Ke Papa: Unleashing the gaming community

Expanding his repertoire further, Taneja delved into the world of gaming with his YouTube channel, Rasbhari Ke Papa started on July 8, 2020. Catering to the growing gaming community, he captivated audiences with his entertaining content and showcased his versatility as a creator. With a loyal subscriber base, Taneja solidified his presence in the digital realm.

Multiple ventures

Gaurav Taneja’s success on YouTube, combined with brand endorsements and other business ventures, has contributed to his substantial net worth. With a significant portion of his income stemming from YouTube AdSense compensation alone, Taneja’s financial prowess has positioned him as a prominent figure in the digital landscape.

Gaurav Taneja along with his wife Ritu Rathee also participated in a television reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ where he received so much praise.

Pursing law

Taneja is an example that learning transcends age. Father of two girls, he is pursuing law from law faculty, University of Delhi.

The Air Asia Controversy: Speaking Up for Safety

Gaurav Taneja’s willingness to speak out against perceived injustices became evident when he raised concerns about safety protocols at Air Asia. He highlighted alleged non-compliance with government regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to his termination from the airline. Undeterred, Taneja’s stance gained immense support from his fans and prompted an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Beyond his YouTube success, Taneja maintains an active presence on Instagram, sharing glimpses of his personal life with over 4 million followers and has around 8 million subscribers on his main channel Flying beast. From family moments to snippets of his fitness journey, he continues to strengthen his bond with his dedicated fan base, further solidifying his status as a relatable and inspiring figure.

Net worth and assests

Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, reportedly has a sizable net worth, according to reports from several media outlets. His lucrative YouTube endeavours, brand endorsements, and other business operations are responsible for his substantial income. According to estimates, YouTube AdSense compensation, which alone is worth about Rs 20 lakhs, accounts for a sizeable chunk of his income.

He owns a BMW too.

Gaurav Taneja oversees the FitMuscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa YouTube channels in addition to his Flying Beast channel. His tremendous revenues come from a variety of sponsorships as well as these channels. According to reports, Gaurav Taneja’s income from these three YouTube channels and related collaborations is from Rs 22 to 25 lakhs.

Some sources say that as of 2023, his annual income is approximately Rs 2-3 crore.