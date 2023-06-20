Meet Gaurav Singh: A man combining bio science and Ayurveda to build a multi-crore nature-oriented empire

Gaurav Singh, is the founder and Managing Director of Atulya, a nature and Ayurveda-oriented personal care brand founded in 2021 under the aegis of Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited. With a vision to create a home-grown personal care brand that draws from the wisdom of Ayurveda, Atulya uses Bioscience along with innovative technology to utilise the superpower of Earth’s gifts in its products.

“Ours is a relatively new brand and we are trying to get a foothold in the segment. We have started reaching out to consumers through different touch points like offline and online marketplace. Good thing is that our products are being liked by users and we have lot many repeat buyers which speaks a lot in terms of quality of our products. Talking about revenue as of now will not give a true picture to the quality of the product range that we have. The numbers would increase in the next 2 years and we would be a holding a good percentage of market share,” Gaurav Singh told us.

Gaurav holds an MBA degree with a specialization in marketing. He is also the brain behind the first experience store for Atulya products in Delhi and a manufacturing facility in the capital for Atulya. With headquartered in Delhi, Atulya has a manufacturing unit in Mundka and its products are currently available across local grocery stores, e-commerce portals as well as Modern Trade to reach out to consumers.

Further, on a mission to bust myths while increasing awareness around nature-oriented products & ingredients, Gaurav has conceptualized and spearheaded several initiatives like #SwitchtoVegKeratin campaign, which helped consumers discover the advantages of plant-based keratin for beautiful and lustrous hair. He believes ‘we must live in tandem with nature as it has perfect solutions for all our problems, from head to toe.’

On being asked about how he plans to manage his business, given there are several players in the clean personal care and beauty industry, Gaurav Singh said, “When personal care and beauty brands set out to start their own manufacturing plants, they face many hindrances on the way. It is more so for natural & organic products. The challenge is not just to bear the cost of machinery and their maintenance but it is challenging to set up a team where people are committed towards the vision. The experience plays a crucial role as somebody who already has worked for decades in the industry can rise up to these challenges. Another key factor why brands shy away from setting up their own manufacturing units is the stringent government regulations as it follows similar stringent rules as the pharma industry. Adhering to them is difficult as it requires following innumerable compliance from govt., which also makes it expensive.”

He is also helming Khadi Natural Healthcare, a brand with pan-India presence and availability across 35+ countries since 1962. His vision is to put India in the world map by combining Bio science with Ayurveda and popularize it.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, Gaurav has a passion for travelling, he has grown from being a humble background to a torchbearer of the Power of Nature with global footprints.