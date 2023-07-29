Meet former Bollywood actress Tina Ambani, the sister-in-law of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani; here’s a look at her journey, relationship with Rajesh Khanna & more

Did you know who holds the title of the richest actress in Bollywood? It’s none other than the wife of the billionaire and the sister-in-law of the Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Tina Ambani, whose journey from the silver screen to the corridors of unimaginable wealth is nothing short of fascinating. But, hold on tight, because that’s just the beginning of this enthralling tale.

Tina Munim, as she was known back then, entered the glittering world of Bollywood at the tender age of 20. With her stunning looks and photogenic charm, it was no surprise that she won hearts and accolades right from the start. Can you believe she was even crowned Femina Teen Princess India in 1975 and represented the nation on an international stage at the Miss Teenage Intercontinental contest?

In accordance of the reports, Tina’s net worth used to be estimated around Rs 2331 crore. Some reports even stated that it was even more if her husband hadn’t filed for bankruptcy. At their peak, Tina’s net worth was reported to be around Rs 10,000 crore. Even the conservative figure was higher than any current top actress.

Early life and Bollywood stardom

Tina Ambani, formerly Tina Munim, is a name that resonates with both Bollywood glamour and philanthropic endeavors. Born on February 11, 1957, in a Gujarati-speaking family in Bombay, Tina Munim’s tryst with fame began at a young age when she won the Femina Teen Princess India 1975 title, representing India at the Miss Teenage Intercontinental contest. She subsequently ventured into the Hindi film industry and found tremendous success as a leading actress for over a decade. Her debut film, “Des Pardes,” opposite the legendary Dev Anand, marked the beginning of her illustrious career. The film’s success catapulted Tina to stardom, and she went on to deliver multiple blockbuster hits.

During her prime, Tina was paired opposite some of the biggest stars of her time, including Rajesh Khanna and Rishi Kapoor, and her on-screen chemistry with them was widely admired.

Alleged affair with Rajesh Khanna

She fell in love with Rajesh Khanna and their affair lasted from 1980-87. However, life had other plans for Tina Munim. After her breakup with Rajesh Khanna in 1987, she made a bold decision that left everyone stunned. She decided to leave the glitzy world of Bollywood behind and embarked on a journey to California for further studies. It was a leap of faith that only someone as daring and adventurous as Tina could take. Little did she know that her life was about to take a dramatic turn.

Found the love of her life

In 1991, love came knocking again, and this time, it was a fairy-tale wedding that captured the nation’s attention. Tina Ambani, as she became after marrying Anil Ambani, the younger scion of the iconic Ambani family, stepped into a world of opulence and grandeur like no other. Anil’s elder brother, Mukesh Ambani, is a name synonymous with immense wealth and prestige, and Tina found herself becoming a cherished sister-in-law to Asia’s richest man.

Family and philanthropy

The union with Anil Ambani brought Tina into one of India’s wealthiest and most influential business families. Anil’s elder brother, Mukesh Ambani, holds the distinction of being Asia’s richest man and is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Nita Ambani, Mukesh’s wife, is Tina’s sister-in-law.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Tina embraced a new role as a businesswoman and philanthropist. Her contributions to the Reliance Group, her endeavors to promote art and artists through the Harmony Art Foundation, and her passion for philanthropy have earned her admiration and respect from all corners of society.

Contributions to Reliance Group:

Following her marriage, Tina Ambani actively engaged herself in various roles within the Reliance Group. She took a keen interest in design, research, and development of furnishings and textiles for the family business. Her creative flair and appreciation for visual arts led her to establish the Harmony Art Foundation in 1995.

The Harmony Art Foundation has been instrumental in promoting Indian artists on international platforms, fostering awareness about art, and encouraging academic activities and collaborations. Tina’s passion for philanthropy also led her to serve as the chairperson of several organizations, including the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Reliance Hospitals, and Harmony for Silvers Foundation.

Under her leadership, Reliance Hospitals expanded its healthcare footprint, offering advanced medical facilities in different parts of India. Tina Ambani spearheaded a significant initiative to establish cancer care centers in rural Maharashtra and Western India, making cancer treatment accessible to underserved regions.

Controversy

Despite her numerous achievements and philanthropic efforts, Tina Ambani has not been immune to controversies. Recently, she appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a case registered under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The case emerged from the Pandora Paper Leaks, which shook the global financial world.

From a teenage beauty queen to a Bollywood diva, and from a love-struck actress to the becoming a member of the Ambani family, Tina Ambani’s life has been a gripping saga of fame, love, ambition, and fortune.