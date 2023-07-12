Meet Dr Rushindra Sinha, a doctor-turned-entrepreneur, who is the CEO of Global Esports; know about his journey & lifestyle

In recent years, the esports industry in India has undergone a remarkable transformation, captivating the attention of enthusiasts and investors alike. With a rapidly growing player base and increasing revenue, esports is emerging as a promising career path in the country. At the forefront of this gaming revolution is Dr. Rushindra Sinha, the CEO and co-founder of Global Esports, one of India’s largest esports companies. Driven by his passion for gaming and technology, Dr. Sinha left his medical profession behind to create a company that is now competing at international gaming tournaments, including the popular game Valorant.

India, with its young and tech-savvy population, has enthusiastically embraced esports as a mainstream source of entertainment. While countries like the United States, Japan, and South Korea have long-established gaming cultures, India’s esports industry is still in its early stages but growing rapidly. The mobile gaming segment has been the driving force behind India’s gaming revolution, and the industry is projected to reach $140 million by 2027. This upward trajectory reflects the immense potential of the Indian esports market.

Who is Rushindra Sinha?

Dr. Rushindra Sinha, a 29-year-old doctor born and raised in Mumbai, possesses a unique combination of medical expertise and a deep passion for gaming and technology. His journey as an entrepreneur began early when he developed and sold his own online game at the age of 18. Throughout his career, he has excelled in various fields, winning multiple short story awards, achieving national rankings in inline speed skating, and even producing an award-winning ad film in Beijing. Dr. Sinha’s diverse experiences have shaped his creative approach to entrepreneurship, allowing him to merge his medical background with technology and startups. Furthermore, his skills in producing and editing were recognized when he contributed to the winning entry for the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in 2014.

The fusion of medicine, technology, and entrepreneurship

Driven by a desire to combine his passion for medicine with the world of technology and startups, Sinha pursued his education at the renowned Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Prior to this, he obtained his M.B.B.S. in medicine from Dr. D.Y.Patil Medical College, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

Sinha’s visionary outlook led him to embrace the potential of technology in the medical field. He pioneered the use of Google Glass for live streaming of surgeries, revolutionizing medical education in India. His work in technological advances in 3D laparoscopic surgeries garnered recognition and acclaim, with his articles being published in prominent publications.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

As the founder of Global Esports, Sinha has made significant contributions to the gaming industry. This eSports community hosts online and offline events, gaming leagues, and tournaments, providing a platform for gamers to showcase their skills and compete on a national scale. Additionally, Global Esports owns its own sports teams, with its Overwatch team currently holding the top rank in India.

Simultaneously, Sinha’s entrepreneurial endeavors extend to the healthcare sector. As the CEO and owner of Women’s Hospital.

Global Esports: A Trailblazer in India’s Gaming Scene

Dr. Rushindra Sinha’s brainchild, Global Esports, has become a household name among Indian gamers. The organization fields teams in popular games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant, representing India at international gaming tournaments. With prominent sponsors such as Twitch, Harrisburg University, and Razer, Global Esports has garnered a substantial following within the Indian gaming community.

Valorant Conqueror Championship Victory

Global Esports made headlines in the Valorant community when their team triumphed in the Valorant Conqueror Championship (VCC) in India. The victory not only showcased the team’s skill but also highlighted the potential of Indian esports talent on the global stage.

Strategic Partnerships and Funding

Global Esports has consistently demonstrated its commitment to developing the local Valorant ecosystem and promoting Indian esports. The company recently joined forces with S8UL Esports, another major esports powerhouse in India, aiming to further enhance the Indian Valorant scene. Additionally, Global Esports secured a multi-million-dollar deal by raising their seed round of funding from Venture Catalysts, making them one of the first Indian esports organizations to receive funding in this space. This investment positions Global Esports to capitalize on the growing popularity of online gaming in Asia.

With Dr. Rushindra Sinha at the helm, Global Esports is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian esports industry. As the popularity of esports continues to surge, the company’s achievements and ongoing success in competitive gaming are paving the way for a brighter future for Indian gamers. The passion and dedication demonstrated by Dr. Sinha and Global Esports stand as a testament to the growing potential of esports in India, solidifying its position as a viable career choice and a thriving industry.