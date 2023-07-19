Meet Dr Lalit Khaitan, the man scripting a spirited success story for Radico Khaitan; know how he created Magic Moments Vodka & 8 PM whisky

In the dynamic world of the liquor industry, one name stands out for revolutionising the Indian market with his experience-led wisdom – Dr. Lalit Khaitan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Radico Khaitan Limited. Over the years, Dr. Khaitan has spearheaded Radico Khaitan’s remarkable transformation from a modest bottler to one of India’s leading Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) players.

Radico is also the maker of vodka Magic Moments. In 2005, the company set up a grain-based distillery plant in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 850 million.

A Legacy of Vision and Leadership:

Hailing from Kolkata, Dr. Khaitan received his education from prestigious institutions such as Mayo College, Ajmer, and St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. In 1972-73, he took over Radico Khaitan, a company burdened with liabilities, and propelled it to new heights. With his unique management style, Dr. Khaitan fostered an ethical and transparent organizational culture, upholding the highest corporate governance standards.

Strategic Direction and Growth:

He is also the chairman and managing Director of Radico Khaitan Limited. Under his leadership, Radico Khaitan has consistently improved quality standards, enhanced customer satisfaction, and experienced substantial revenue growth, securing increased market shares.

Honors and Recognition:

Dr. Khaitan’s remarkable contributions to the liquor industry have garnered widespread acclaim. He has been honored with numerous professional awards, including the prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ bestowed upon him by the UPDA (Uttar Pradesh Distillers Association) in December 2017.

Engagement and Philanthropy:

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Khaitan is actively engaged in various developmental projects and has represented India in several international delegations. Moreover, he plays an integral role in social and educational activities across India, furthering the well-being and progress of communities.

Radico Khaitan’s Unrivaled Journey:

Radico Khaitan Ltd., formerly known as Rampur Distillery & Chemical Company Ltd., is a leading Indian company manufacturing industrial alcohol, IMFL, country liquor, and fertilizers. As the fourth largest liquor company in India, Radico Khaitan has established itself as a prominent player both domestically and globally. With its brands available in over 85 countries, including the USA, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, Radico Khaitan has successfully captured international markets.

A Legacy of Brands:

Radico Khaitan’s success story would be incomplete without mentioning its flagship brand, 8 PM Whisky. Launched in 1999 under the guidance of Lalit Khaitan and driven by the marketing acumen of his son Abhishek Khaitan, this brand became an instant success, selling one million cases in its first year and earning a place in the Limca Book of World Records. It exemplifies the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction.

In October 2021, Khaitan launched Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection and two variants of Magic Moments dazzle Vodka.

Dr. Lalit Khaitan’s relentless pursuit of excellence and visionary leadership has catapulted Radico Khaitan Limited to great heights. From a modest bottler to a globally recognized IMFL powerhouse, Radico Khaitan’s journey symbolizes the potential of entrepreneurial spirit combined with astute business strategies.